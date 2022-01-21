West Virginia State and the University of Charleston men's basketball teams are both unbeaten in 2022, but that will change when the Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles meet in a women's/men's Mountain East Conference doubleheader Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The women play the first game starting at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.
Men
UC (12-2, 8-1 MEC) sits atop the conference standings while WVSU (12-5, 7-3 MEC) is in fourth place but just two losses behind the Golden Eagles.
State has won seven in a row, including five MEC games. The Jackets' last loss was an 86-84 setback against West Liberty on Dec. 13.
UC's win streak is at five, including four MEC games. The Golden Eagles' last loss also came against West Liberty, 89-78 on Dec. 8.
"It should be a good one," WVSU coach Bryan Poore said. "Both of us are playing pretty well right now and anytime the two of us get together it always seems to be an emotional, intense college basketball game. It's gonna come down to who can maintain their composure and execute the best and make shots."
The Golden Eagles are led in scoring by Lamont McManus, who averages 14.4 points. UC has four other players who average 10 or more points with Seth O'Neal (12.2), Keith Williams (11.9), Eddie Colbert (11.8) and Isaiah Gable (11.5).
Colbert leads the team in rebounding with 101 (85 defensive, 16 offensive). Colbert and McManus both have 11 blocks to share the team lead.
UC averages 85.1 points per game and is shooting 52.7% from the field.
Glen Abram is WVSU's big scorer as he averages 18.2 points, eighth best in the MEC. Anthony Pittman's 14.9 points per game supplement Abram, and Pittman leads the team in rebounding with 148 (third in the MEC) and has a team-high 21 blocks.
WVSU is shooting 43.5% from the field this season to a tune of 79.7 points per game.
The Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets have two of the top defenses in the league. UC's defense is best in the MEC, allowing a conference-low 72.3 points per game while WVSU has the third best defense, allowing 76.4 points per game.
Women
West Virginia State's women (9-4) and UC's women (7-5) are both 5-3 in league play, tied for fifth place in the MEC.
WVSU's offensive threats are Destiny Fields, who is scoring 11.4 points per game, Charity Shears (11.2) and Hannah Shriver (10.0).
The Yellow Jackets have a dangerous freshman in Emyah Fortenberry, a 5-foot-11 forward who leads the team with 101 rebounds (51 defensive, 50 offensive), averaging 7.8 per game. She also has a team-high 17 blocked shots.
WVSU averages 77.5 points per game and is hitting 37% of its field goals.
Markyia McCormick and Clarrissa Francis are UC's top scorers as McCormick averages 14.1 points and Francis is putting up 13.8 per game. Anastasiia Zakharova leads the Golden Eagles in rebounding with 73 (55 defensive, 18 defensive).
UC averages 70.2 points per game and has a 39% field goal percentage as a team. The Golden Eagles are on a three-game win streak going into Saturday.
"This one is always a fun one," UC women's coach Tianni Kelly said. "It's always a big game, especially the way [the Yellow Jackets] play. It's a very up-and-down game. There's obviously going to be a lot of [3-pointers] going up, so it's always fun for us as well. I'm looking forward to it."