West Virginia State landed a dozen homegrown players on its 41-man recruiting class announced Wednesday, including a pair of Kanawha Valley athletes.
Poca linebacker Dillon Taylor and Herbert Hoover tight end-defensive end Trey Chapman were among the 12 recruits from West Virginia schools for Yellow Jackets coach John Pennington and his staff.
Taylor (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) had 78 tackles in five games for the Dots this season, 15 of which resulted in lost yardage, and he forced four fumbles. Taylor also caught a touchdown pass in a win at Wheeling Central.
Chapman (6-5, 235) helped the Huskies turn in a 6-3 record and gain their first Class AA playoff berth in five years. During Hoover’s 34-33 first-round win at Liberty Raleigh, Chapman had two quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries in the second half alone.
The other West Virginia players headed to State included Josh Alt (Pendleton County), Nate Baker (Greenbrier East), Nathan Baker (Lincoln County), Hunter Bowling (Sherman), Juwaun Green (Bluefield), Kadin Hall (Ripley), Devin Hill (Bridgeport), Caleb Jantuah (Richwood), Amir Powell (Princeton) and Jack Roy (Spring Valley).
Pennington said 26 of his 40 commitments carried grade-point averages of 3.0 or better. The other signee was Liam Reed, a transfer from The Citadel.