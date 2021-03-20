The University of Charleston used a strong offensive showing to knock off visiting Glenville State College 45-0 in the Golden Eagles’ Mountain East Conference season opener Saturday at UC Stadium.
The Golden Eagles highlighted the running skills of senior Tyreik McCallister and the arm of senior quarterback Guy Myers to pull away from the Pioneers.
McAllister rushed for 149 on just 12 carries while Myers passed for 76 yards and rushed for 51.
Charleston (1-0) was picked to win the South Division of the MEC in the preseason coaches poll and had last week’s game with Concord postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I thought we did the better job of running the football after we got halfway through the first quarter,” said Golden Eagles coach Pat Kirkland, who was the assistant head coach at Glenville State from 2000-05. “We have some work to do but it feels good to get the win and get week one out of the way. Our defense played really well. We didn’t give up the deep ball but we need to find ways to put more pressure on the quarterback.”
Although a few dropped passes plagued the Golden Eagles in the first quarter, they managed a Tim McCutchen 39-yard field goal on their opening drive, followed by a 28-yard touchdown run by Myers for a 10-0 lead with 5:55 to play.
The Pioneers (0-2) were looking to show some improvement in their running game as they were held to 27 yards rushing last week in a 30-7 loss to University of North Carolina-Pembroke. Against UC, they struggled to gain any yardage in the opening stanza as they garnered only 6 total yards.
“We had a good week of practice but we gotta go back to the drawing board,” said Pioneer second-year coach Mike Kellar, who guided Glenville to a 7-4 record in the 2019 season. “We’re not seeing it right now, but it’s going to take a little while to develop this team. We gotta go through these growing pains and I’m fine with that.”
Charleston junior defensive back Ryan Perry picked off a Glenville pass late in the quarter, returning it 65 yards for a touchdown and upping UC’s lead to 17-0.
After a 19-yard field goal, McCallister scored the first of his two touchdowns on the day, breaking down the sideline for a 65-yard score to give his team a 26-0 halftime lead.
“I’m proud of my line. I was just trying to make things happen,” said McCallister. “We came out a little lackadaisical in the second half, but once we got into our rhythm, we started doing things right.”
The second half saw the Golden Eagles increase their lead on touchdown runs of 28 yards by McCallister and 1 yard by sophomore Josh Brown.
For the afternoon, the Golden Eagles held the Pioneers to three first downs and 84 total yards.
The Pioneers are scheduled to host West Virginia State next week while the Golden Eagles will receive a visit from UNC-Pembroke.