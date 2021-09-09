The University of Charleston put on a defensive clinic on Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles (1-0) held Fairmont State (0-2) to 153 total yards, sacking quarterback Connor Neal five times to take a 27-6 win over the Falcons at University of Charleston Stadium
“It was a good win,” UC coach Pat Kirkland said. “I thought we left some points out there. Some of the first-game woes with the turnovers hurt us. We gotta correct that. Guys played hard. The defense stepped up in some big situations for us. It’s a good Fairmont State team.”
Linebackers Keon Freeman and Eliah Goodman were responsible for the three sacks as they each recorded one and a half.
“We did a good job of putting some pressure on the quarterback,” Kirkland said. "Overall, I’m pleased with the way those guys played.”
Graduate student quarterback Guy Myers had a solid night for the Golden Eagles as he completed 15 of his 22 passes for 155 yards. He did not have a passing touchdown but the dual-threat quarterback rushed for a touchdown.
"He did a great job," Kirkland said. "A couple penalties hurt us because we had some deep ball shots. We gotta eliminate those. Guy's just gonna keep getting better. He's a hard worker. He loves this football team and he's such a competitor."
Running back Josh Brown was a force, as well, as he rushed 11 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns while his backfield companion Tyreik McAllister led the game in rushing with 58 yards on seven attempts.
"We're pretty fortunate to have those guys," Kirkland said. "Hopefully we can get some guys back on the offensive line that didn't play tonight but I'm excited about that group."
Kicker Tim McCutchen’s performance was stellar as he was two for two on field goals -- a 40-yarder and a 51-yarder.
“[It was] awesome,” Kirkland said. “Way to step up. [The 51-yarder] was awesome. He's a great young man. He deserves everything because he's a hard worker and we're blessed to have him."
Charleston got off to a slow start offensively. The Golden Eagles went three-and-out and were forced to punt from deep in their own territory to start the game. Fairmont State had good field position from there and drove to the UC 2-yard line, but a goal-line stop led by linebacker Michael Perry led to the Falcons settling for a 20-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
UC evened the score in the second quarter after McCutchen booted his 40-yarder, tying the game at 3 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Later in the quarter, McCutchen did it again, this time from 11 yards farther back than the first one, as he drilled a 51-yard field goal to give the Golden Eagles the lead.
With the clock running down in the first half, Myers put together an 11-play, 66-yard drive capped by by his 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-3 in favor of the Golden Eagles. The game went to halftime with that score.
The second half was all UC as the Golden Eagles scored two more touchdowns while holding Fairmont State to just three points.
Midway through the third quarter, Brown took the handoff from Myers to score his first touchdown of the game from a yard out.
The Falcons showed some life as they forced and recovered a fumble as the third quarter came to an end. UC's defense held steady, though, and held the Falcons to a field goal with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
In the fourth quarter Brown went on to ice the game for the Golden Eagles as he punched in another 1-yard touchdown with four minutes remaining in the game to give the Golden Eagles a 27-6 lead that went final.
The Golden Eagles outgained the Falcons 320-153. UC had 17 first downs as opposed to Fairmont State's eight. Fairmont State did not turn the ball over, while UC had one turnover.
UC's next game is a road affair against Frostburg State. That game is set to take place at 7 p.m. next Thursday.