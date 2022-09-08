Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FAIRMONT -- Niko Kausky caught the game-winning pass in quadruple overtime as the University of Charleston escaped with a 40-38 win over homestanding Fairmont State Thursday evening.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) pick up their first win of the season, while Fairmont falls to 0-2.

