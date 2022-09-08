FAIRMONT -- Niko Kausky caught the game-winning pass in quadruple overtime as the University of Charleston escaped with a 40-38 win over homestanding Fairmont State Thursday evening.
The Golden Eagles (1-1) pick up their first win of the season, while Fairmont falls to 0-2.
UC took an initial 21-0 lead as Davis Black tossed two touchdown passes of 11 and 35 yards and Nirion Washington returned an interception 45 yards for another score.
FSU's Connor Neal completed a 3-yard touchdown pass just before halftime and the Falcons' LeJay Hatcher ripped off a 24-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter to pull Fairmont to within seven.
Charleston's Chavon Wright scored on a 1-yard run, but Neal answered in the fourth quarter, tossing touchdown passes of 17 and 16 yards, the latter coming in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime and field goals in the second.
In the third overtime, dueling 2-point conversions went into effect.
After a scoreless third overtime, Fairmont State took the field on offense in the fourth overtime and failed to convert. UC then converted to win the game as Kausky caught Black's pass in the end zone for the walk off win.
Davis finished 24 of 43 for 223 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, while Wright added 139 yards and a score on 28 rushes to lead UC.
For Fairmont, Neal hit on 19 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three scores against one pick, while Myles Miree and Hatcher each ran for 105 yards.
Also for FSU, Joshawn Lewis caught five passes for 83 yards and Donte Cloude hauled in three balls for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Fairmont racked up 522 yards of total offense, but committed 14 penalties for 136 yards.