The University of Charleston led by 21 points after the first quarter en route to a comfortable 45-6 home victory over West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference Thursday night at UC Stadium.
With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 6-2 overall and in league play. UC is a half game out of first place behind co-leaders Notre Dame and Frostburg State. Both the Falcons and Bobcats play on Saturday.
UC quarterback Guy Myers accounted for three touchdowns, including two throwing and one rushing. The senior was 15 of 18 passing for 223 yards and added 24 yards on the ground on five attempts.
Also for the Golden Eagles, Josh Brown rushed for 107 yards on just 10 carries and Tyreik McCallister added 54 yards on the ground on six rushes. Wide receiver Marquis McCoy caught four passes for 71 yards.
UC was balanced on offense, both running and throwing for 223 yards, totaling 446 yards of total offense. Wesleyan was held to just 134 total yards.
The Golden Eagles jumped on Wesleyan (0-9, 0-8) early, scoring three touchdowns and outscoring the Bobcats 21-0 in the first quarter to seize control, and never looked back.
In the decisive first quarter for UC, Colby Cooper returned a punt 83 yards for touchdown, Myers rushed for a 1-yard score, and Myers connected with McCoy for a 47-yard TD pass.
Tyson Pledger kicked a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter with 27 seconds remaining to give the Golden Eagles a 24-0 halftime lead.
UC tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to up its advantage to 38-0. Brown ran for a 35-yard TD and Myers hit Phillip Fleshman for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The UC defense also scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a Jackson Jones 20-yard interception return.
Wesleyan finally got on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout on a Jamir Boyd 8-yard TD pass to Nathan Brennan with 8:52 left in the game.
For the Bobcats, Boyd was 9 of 21 passing for 62 yards. Javian Tomlinson led the ground game with 46 yards on nine attempts. Wesleyan was outgained in total offense by UC 446-134.