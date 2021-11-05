The University of Charleston is running out of time to grab a share of the Mountain East Conference football championship. With two weeks left in the season, the Golden Eagles need wins and a little bit of help.
Charleston (6-2 overall, 6-2 MEC) hosts Wheeling (5-4, 5-3) at noon at UC Stadium. If the Golden Eagles can win out -- including a regular-season-ending game Nov. 13 at Kanawha County rival West Virginia State (5-4, 5-3) -- they'll need MEC co-leaders Frostburg State and Notre Dame College, both 7-1 in league play, to each lose at least once in the final weeks to make a claim for the league championship.
It's not out of the question. Frostburg State hosts winless West Virginia Weslayan at 1 p.m. Saturday, but then closes out the regular season at home on Thursday, Nov. 11 against West Liberty (4-5, 4-4 MEC).
Notre Dame visits UNC Pembroke (6-2 MEC, tied for second with UC) in a noon kickoff Saturday, then wraps up the regular season on Nov. 13 against Alderson Broaddus (1-8, 1-7).
WVSU is on the road this week, visiting West Liberty (4-5, 4-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHEELING AT CHARLESTON: UC won the only matchup between the two schools, 51-12, in 2019, the Cardinals' first full year of varsity play.
Wheeling comes in on a two-game winning streak with victories over West Liberty (26-20 on Oct. 23) and Concord (15-14 on Oct. 30).
The Golden Eagles are also coming in off a win, bouncing back from a 21-14 loss at Pembroke on Oct. 23 with a convincing 45-6 victory over Wesleyan on Thursday, Oct. 28. Charleston averaged 8.32 yards per play last week.
UC ranks among the NCAA leaders against the pass and has held opponents to under 150 yards passing in six its eight games this season.
Wheeling's Sy Alli is the MEC's leading rusher with 864 yards, while UC's Tyriek McAllister ranks fourth with 706 and a whopping 8.0 per carry.
WVSU AT WEST LIBERTY: The Yellow Jackets have won three out of their last four, including wins at Concord (24-32, Oct. 23) and at home against Glenville State last week (38-27). The only blemish in that stretch was WVU's 14-13 homecoming loss to Pembroke on Oct. 16, when the Jackets played their first home night game at Lakin-Ray Field, which was also the debut of the field's new artificial-turf surface.
West Liberty has won seven of the last 10 games against WVSU, but the Yellow Jackets have won three of the last four, including last year's 39-29 victory in Institute.
WVSU is 5-0 in games when it scores 30 points this season, but the Hilltoppers have held seven of their nine opponents to under 30 points this season.
WVSU had its first 300-yard passing game last of the season last week in the win over Glenville State, with Donovan Riddick completing 26 of 41 passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns.