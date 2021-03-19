On Saturday, for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, the University of Charleston and West Virginia State are both playing football on the same day.
After defeating West Virginia Wesleyan 38-13 last week, the Yellow Jackets (1-0) are slated to play their second game of the six-game 2021 spring season at 1 p.m. Saturday against visiting UNC Pembroke (1-0).
The Golden Eagles were originally scheduled to start their season against Concord last week, but COVID issues on Concord’s part resulted in postponement. Now, UC is set to finally kick off its season on Saturday, hosting Glenville State (0-1) in a noon affair.
UC coach Pat Kirkland talked about finally getting back on the gridiron for some live football.
“When you look at the big picture and see that we haven’t played a game in over 400 days, it’s like ‘Let me take a deep breath and really appreciate come tomorrow’” he said. “I’m excited for our players. They’ve worked a lot and gone through a lot. For them to have the opportunity to get out there and play, it’s exciting for me, absolutely.”
Kirkland said there will be a lot of emotions, being that his team hasn’t played in so long. He said he’s going to feel a sense of relief since he and his team are finally moving forward.
For West Virginia State coach John Pennington, that sense of relief came last week, as the Yellow Jackets got a win under their belt. He talked about the win and how he felt after getting back on the field.
“It was an incredible feeling,” Pennington said. “There was every emotion you can imagine pulsing through your veins. Not knowing what you’re gonna look like, not knowing what’s going to happen, not knowing what the other team is gonna look like. All 500 [days off] kinda flash before your eyes as you’re getting ready for kickoff.”
Kirkland talked about his approach to UC’s matchup against Glenville State.
“We don’t really know what we’re going to see or get from Glenville,” he said. “We know they had a game last week but during this time people are changing personnel day by day. Our main focus is just practice what we can, get good of what we do and take care of UC.”
Kirkland said there will probably have to be some in-game adjustments, but is proud of his players and thinks they had a good week of practice.
UNC Pembroke, State’s opponent Saturday, is brand new to the MEC. Though Pembroke is new to the conference, it’s not new to Pennington, as the Yellow Jackets played the Braves when he was State’s offensive coordinator.
“We’re familiar with their schematics,” Pennington said. “The last time we played them was in 2016. When I took a look at [that] film last night, I started kind of remembering a little bit about what they did. They’re not exactly the same but the philosophy and the premise is very similar.”