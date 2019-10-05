Brant Grisel and Mike Strachan connected for three touchdown passes as Charleston rolled to a 51-12 Mountain East Conference win over Wheeling Saturday in Wheeling.
The Golden Eagles’ defense held the Cardinals to just 59 yards of rushing offense, helping them nearly double Wheeling’s offensive yardage, outgaining their hosts 539-262.
Grisel had 207 yards on 17-of-31 passing, with eight of those passes going to Strachan for 87 yards. Tyreik McAllister had 19 carries for 166 yards rushing and two touchdowns, with Joe Street and Phillip Fleshman also finding the end zone for UC (4-1 overall, 3-1 MEC).
Tucker Strachan went 18 for 32 for 192 yards and two touchdown passes for Wheeling (0-5, 0-5), with both scores going to Jaquaun Davidson, who finished with 123 yards receiving on seven catches.
Two of Grisel and Mike Strachan’s touchdown passes — both covering 3 yards — came in the first quarter, with one extra point and field goal from Tim McCutchen setting the score at 16-0 after 15 minutes. It went to 23-0 after a Street touchdown run, with the Cardinals finally getting on the board with 29 seconds to go in the first half courtesy of a touchdown pass from Tucker Strachan to Davidson to make it 23-6 after the extra point was blocked.
Tucker Strachan found Davidson again in the third quarter, this time for a 61-yard touchdown, but with the extra point again blocked, 23-12 was as close as Wheeling would get. Grisel found Mike Strachan again for an 18-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive, the first of four straight Golden Eagle possessions that would end in touchdowns.
While the Charleston defense held the Cardinals to 89 yards the rest of the game, the UC ground game would secure the win as McCallister found the end zone twice — once from 38 yards out, and then a 22-yard scoring run, and Fleshman capped things off with a 16-yard touchdown run of his own.
The Golden Eagles (4-1, 3-1 MEC) host conference-leading and undefeated Notre Dame College (5-0, 5-0) next Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at University of Charleston Stadium.