The University of Charleston football team was dominant at home on Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles erupted for 41 first-half points en route to a 54-14 thumping of Concord at University of Charleston Stadium.
UC (2-0, 1-0 Mountain East Conference) has outscored opponents 76-27 after the Golden Eagles opened the season with a 22-13 win against Gannon.
UC avenged last year's loss 68-60 loss to the Mountain Lions (0-2, 0-1 MEC) and improves to 8-5 all-time against Concord.
After UC went up by six touchdowns, the Golden Eagles came allowed Concord to get back in the game at the beginning of the second half with two turnovers on two consecutive possessions.
The first was a fumbled kickoff to open the second half and the second was a Javonte Howard interception. Both turnovers gave Concord good field possession and the Mountain Lions scored touchdowns off both turnovers to make the score 41-14 early in the second half.
The Golden Eagles went on to score 13 unanswered points to seal the victory.
"I thought we came out and played really good ball in the first half," UC coach Quinn Sanders said. "Went into halftime 41-0 then I thought we came out and played sloppy. Two turnovers early and they capitalized on both. Then we kind of got things operating as normal but we have to clean this up a little bit just to get to where we want to go."
Howard was electric as he completed 19 of 25 passes for 261 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Howard had 458 passing yards this season, sixth most in the MEC.
"His preparation this week war really good," Sanders said. "I could tell at the beginning of the week. He was 17 of 29 last week for 197 [yards] and two touchdowns and two interceptions. For him, that's not good enough. We came in, we worked our tails off this week and it showed on the field. Everything that he did was a credit to the O-line and the receivers."
Howard found nine different receivers. Marquan Herron was the leading wideout as he caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Chavon Wright also had a big game as he led all rushers with 21 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Stories you might like
"Chavon is such a special person and special player," Sanders said. "It was great that he was able to really get us running in the first half. That's really why the pass game opened up. Then [Alex] Brink came in and he had a great second half. He had that long touchdown to really put the game away."
Wright has the second most rushing yards in the MEC (229) behind West Virginia State's Joel Felder (269).
The Golden Eagles tallied 595 yards of total offense while they held the Mountain Lions to 232 total yards. Quarterback Jack Mangle completed 28 of 50 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked four times. Concord's leading rusher, Kevon Young-Warren, tallied just 16 yards and the Mountain Lions had net rushing 15 yards as a team.
Sanders was satisfied with his defense.
"The defense played well," Sanders said. "Both those touchdowns, one is on the special teams and the other one is on the offense. We can't do that to the defense. We put them on the 24, short porch. They have an All-American quarterback. We really put them in a bad situation there and we have to do a better job of protecting the ball and playing cleaner and do a better job on special teams."
There were some grown pains for Sanders and his squad last season. It was Sanders' first season as head coach after he took over for longtime coach Pat Kirkland. It was also Howard's first full season under center after taking over for veteran quarterback Guy Myers.
Sanders said he's seen a lot of grown since last season, when the Golden Eagles didn't get their second win until Sept. 24.
"The players do such a good job of policing each other," Sanders said. "They got some things to clean up. I didn't like some of the stuff that was happening on the sidelines. Some of the antics. We have to get that stuff cleaned up tomorrow and going into next week. We play a good team next week. I love this team. It's my favorite team I've ever had. We have a great group of individuals."
UC has a tough road trip ahead of it as the Golden Eagles travel to Pembroke, North Carolina, to take on UNC Pembroke. The Braves were in the Kanawha Valley on Thursday, losing to West Virginia State 37-35.
Sanders knows going to Grace P. Johnson Stadium won't be a walk in the park.
"It's tough going down there," Sanders said. "It's a little bit of a trip. This will probably be the last two years we play them before they leave the league. They're a good team. They have a new coach [Mark Hall] from Chowan University. What he did is brought his guys from Chowan to combine that with Pembroke. They have a lot of talent there. They're a good ballclub."