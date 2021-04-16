The University of Charleston’s football team hits the road for the first time this season to take on Notre Dame in the Mountain East Conference championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio.
It will be a battle of undefeated teams as UC (3-0) clinched the MEC South Division title last week with a 39-10 win over West Virginia State and Notre Dame (4-0) handled Wheeling 55-7 to wrap up the North Division.
“It was a big game for a lot of reasons,” UC coach Pat Kirkland said of the win over WVSU. “I was just really impressed with the way our guys played [against WVSU],” he said. “I thought they came out with a really good plan and executed well and played disciplined football for us.”
Golden Eagles quarterback Guy Myers had a stellar performance in UC’s win over State. He accumulated 360 yards of total offense, completing 23 of 33 passes for 283 yards and adding 77 yards on 14 carries. With the performance, Myers was named MEC Offensive Player of the Week.
“Guy has done a good job of managing the offense and taking care of the football,” Kirkland said. “Are we perfect with it? No. When he first got here he wanted to score on every snap, which isn’t a bad thing. But he’s learned how to channel that energy and play quarterback within the game.”
Myers will have to continue his good work against a tough Notre Dame team that has a solid defense and potent offense. In their four wins this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponents 219-43.
Running back Tabyus Taylor is Notre Dame’s most effective offensive weapon. In his 74 rushing attempts over four games, the six-foot, 222-pound senior has rushed for 770 net yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages 192.50 yards per game.
“When you look at their personnel, top to bottom, they’re a complete team,” Kirkland said of the Falcons. “I think all five of their offensive linemen have been all-conference at some point in their career. They’ve got a great set of receivers. Defensively, they’re a aggressive. You try to look for their weaknesses and it’s tough to find them.”
UC’s numbers are similar in its three games played, as it has outscored opponents 126-34. Stingy defense and effective offense is also part of the Golden Eagles’ game.
Though the MEC spring football season was originally supposed to be six games, COVID-19 caused league-wide cancellations and postponements. As a byproduct of that, the Golden Eagles have yet to play a road game as they only played half their scheduled games.
That first road game will be the most important game of the season, and Kirkland acknowledged that may be a challenge in and of itself.
“This isn’t a road trip that we planned and we haven’t had that experience [this season],” Kirkland said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge. People don’t realize how difficult it is, on short notice, to have a travel party of 80 people and make it all work.”
Despite the challenges presented, Kirkland said that during preparation this week, he wants his players to have a good time and understand that making it to the championship is an accomplishment.
“We’ve had some fun with [preparing for the game this week],” he said. “I want these guys to not dread this week with preparations. I wanted them to look back and, when this is all done, say ‘that was a great experience, I had some fun and I got a chance to play in a championship game.’”