Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The University of Charleston football team will start its 2022 campaign with an out-of-conference road test against Gannon University of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Golden Eagles travel to Erie, Pennsylvania for a Thursday matchup against the Golden Knights, starting at 7 p.m.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.