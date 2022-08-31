The University of Charleston football team will start its 2022 campaign with an out-of-conference road test against Gannon University of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Golden Eagles travel to Erie, Pennsylvania for a Thursday matchup against the Golden Knights, starting at 7 p.m.
It will be the first game as head coach for Quinn Sanders, the former UC offensive coordinator who takes over for Pat Kirkland after Kirkland coached the Golden Eagles for a decade.
Sanders knows he's facing a quality PSAC opponent in his first game at the helm.
"Playing a team in the PSAC, they're a good team, I think they were picked fourth in the conference," Sanders said. "It's exciting to get a chance to compete against a really good staff and also a team that seems like a PSAC team that's kind of on the rise."
Gannon has some experienced returners but being that the season hasn't started, Sanders said hasn't had a chance to see what Gannon brings to the table.
"Week 1 is probably the toughest because you never know what someone is going to have, especially with the transfer portal," he said.
Gannon is returning quarterback Kory Curtis, a redshirt junior. The Bryant transfer completed 157 of 312 passes for 2,255 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his 11 games started in 2021.
Senior running back Melvin Blanks will be in the backfield for the Golden Knights. He started all 11 games last season and was the PSAC's second-leading rusher with 1,187 yards on 192 carries and scored nine rushing touchdowns.
"Their quarterback is a pretty good player, he's a Division I transfer, he spent some time at Ohio State," Sanders said. "He was at Bryant after that. They got a really good tailback, Melvin Blanks. Big guy who can run. Those two guys are pretty good. They got some experience coming back."
For UC, there is fluidity at the quarterback position. Guy Myers graduated and plays in the USFL and Sanders said he has a battle between four players: redshirt junior Davis Black, redshirt sophomore Javonte Howard, freshman Ian Hamrick and freshman Ryker Brown. Sanders hasn't named a starter and likely won't publicly name one until game day.
"I don't want to give too much there," Sanders said. "Right now we have four guys battling through camp and we're really narrowing that down on who we're going to play."
Sanders said there is a high level of excitement in the locker room as the Golden Eagles approach the season opener.
"A lot of the guys are excited, the players, the staff, everybody is excited just to get a chance to play somebody else," Sanders said. "We've been beating up on each other forever and they're just excited to have an opportunity to compete. This game, you only get so many opportunities to compete. It's not like playing soccer or baseball where you get a lot of chances. Right now we have 11 games that we're scheduled to play."