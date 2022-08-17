About an hour before the beginning of Mountain East Conference Football Media Day on Wednesday, the conference released its preseason football poll and the University of Charleston was tabbed third while West Virginia State placed fifth.
Four-time defending MEC champion Notre Dame was picked to win the conference once again as it placed first in the poll with 10 first-place votes. Frostburg State placed second (two first-place votes) while UNC Pembroke, in its second year as a member of the MEC, was picked to finish fourth in the conference.
Rounding out the top 10 are Fairmont State in sixth, Concord seventh, Wheeling eighth, Glenville State ninth, West Liberty 10th, Alderson Broaddus 11th and West Virginia Wesleyan 12th.
The event was held over Zoom and opened with remarks from MEC Commissioner Reid Amos. Then, all 12 MEC head coaches had about 15 minutes to speak and field questions from the media.
First-year UC head coach Quinn Sanders graduated from UC in 2011 and returned in a coaching role in 2015. The Golden Eagles placed second in the conference last season with an 8-2 conference record and are expected to finish close to the same place this season according to the preseason poll.
Sanders said he's excited to exceed expectations in his first year as UC head coach.
"We're really excited just to get the season rolling," said Sanders, who replaced Pat Kirkland. "It felt like we've been in camp forever. It's been a tough camp for the guys. They're excited. They want to get better. We finished second it feels like the last three seasons and if you're not first you're last.
"Just really have special goals in mind for this season developing as a team. I think I've got a great staff that's here. When you combine those two things I feel like we're in line to do something special this year."
Luke Barker replaces Sanders as UC's offensive coordinator and Jalen Hairston is in his first year at defensive coordinator.
"Luke Barker was our O-line coach for the spring and the fall season so me and him worked very closely for over a year and that's my guy," Sanders said. "Jalen Hairston is a former player here. He actually coached under Kirkland. It's not like we went out there and got something different going on. There's a lot of familiarity."
West Virginia State head coach John Pennington is in his sixth year on the job for the Yellow Jackets. Like most coaches, he doesn't take much stock in polls and said the team he fields will be competitive.
"Every year we get these polls out and they don't really do a whole lot for us as coaches," Pennington said. "They do give you an idea of where you fall with the other head coaches. I think our outlook is just that we're going to be competitive. We compete every day in practice. It just shows me that we're right up there in the mix of talent in the conference."
Last season, WVSU tied for third in the conference with UNC Pembroke as both teams had a 6-4 conference record. There were four teams ahead of the Yellow Jackets in the final standings and this year's poll predicts a similar result.
Notre Dame head coach Garrett Mack is in his first year on the job after Mickey Mental took a job at Weber State as offensive coordinator. Though the Falcons won the MEC title with an 11-2 overall record and 9-2 MEC record, Mack thinks the team could have achieved more and that's his goal this season.
"I think going into this year it dates all the way back to this past winter," Mack said. "We had that mindset that we didn't achieve everything that we wanted to achieve last year. Right now we attacked this offseason a little differently than we have in the past. We got humbled last year by some things. It gave us a chip on our shoulder to go out there and live in the now."
HELP WANTED: After Amos' remarks to open the day, supervisor of officials Gene Steratore -- who is a former NFL referee and has served as rules analyst during college and NFL television broadcasts -- gave updates about the state of refereeing in the conference.
Steratore, who has been MEC supervisor of officials since 2013, addressed the nationwide shortage of officiating.
"The epidemic of having a shortage of officiating is real," Steratore said. "Officiating right now at every sport is being challenged at a time that I have never experienced in 40 years of being around this avocation. With that said we are trying our best to fast track and train new and aspiring officials into this level of football."