About an hour before the beginning of Mountain East Conference Football Media Day on Wednesday, the conference released its preseason football poll and the University of Charleston was tabbed third while West Virginia State placed fifth.

Four-time defending MEC champion Notre Dame was picked to win the conference once again as it placed first in the poll with 10 first-place votes. Frostburg State placed second (two first-place votes) while UNC Pembroke, in its second year as a member of the MEC, was picked to finish fourth in the conference. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.