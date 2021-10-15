West Virginia State and the University of Charleston enter their Saturday Mountain East Conference football games riding win streaks that they hope to continue.
UC (4-1 overall and in MEC), which is coming off a 20-9 win over Glenville State last week, has a three-game win streak as it is set for a noon bout against Concord (2-3, 2-3) and overall) at University of Charleston Stadium.
“You look at Concord and each week you watch the film and they are making leaps and bounds offensively,” UC coach Pat Kirkland said. “They’re ninth or 10th in the whole country in pass offense. We definitely got a big challenge from that standpoint.”
Concord quarterback Jack Mangel has completed 62.8% of his passes (130 for 207) for an MEC-leading 1,645 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Mountain Lions, unsurprisingly, have the MEC’s leading receiver in Tywan Pearce, who has pulled in 43 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.
“We’ve gotta be able to get to the quarterback,” Kirkland said. “This week the quarterback hurry is almost as good as a sack where he sits back there, he’s got good receivers that run good routes. They’ll get open. So we’ve gotta make sure we can get the ball out of his hands a little bit quicker.”
UC is tied for the first spot in the MEC standings as Frostburg State and Notre Dame both have the same 4-1 conference record.
WVSU homecoming
The Yellow Jackets are celebrating homecoming in a big way this week as they return to the brand-new playing surface at Lakin-Ray Field for their first true home game of the year.
WVSU (3-3, 3-2 MEC) is coming of a 38-3 rout of West Virginia Wesleyan and prepares to host UNC Pembroke (3-3, 3-2 MEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pembroke is another team with a big offense as the Braves score 29.2 points per game. Quarterback Josh Jones is 112 for 191 passing (58.64%) for 1,257 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.