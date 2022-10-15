Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ATHENS — In a game that featured 13 lead changes and 1,424 yards of total offense, Concord University outlasted the University of Charleston 68-60 in Mountain East Conference football Saturday.

Concord (6-1 overall, 5-1 MEC) went ahead to stay on Jack Mangel’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Jarod Bowie with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter. Mangel’s sixth TD toss of the game gave the Mountain Lions a 61-58 lead, but UC’s Nirion Washington returned the blocked extra point attempt 86 yards for two points, cutting Concord’s lead to 61-60.

Tags