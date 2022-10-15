ATHENS — In a game that featured 13 lead changes and 1,424 yards of total offense, Concord University outlasted the University of Charleston 68-60 in Mountain East Conference football Saturday.
Concord (6-1 overall, 5-1 MEC) went ahead to stay on Jack Mangel’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Jarod Bowie with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter. Mangel’s sixth TD toss of the game gave the Mountain Lions a 61-58 lead, but UC’s Nirion Washington returned the blocked extra point attempt 86 yards for two points, cutting Concord’s lead to 61-60.
Charleston (3-4 overall, 3-3 MEC) came up empty on its next possession, and Concord scored the game’s final points when Thurlow Wilkins scored on a 59-yard run, his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, with 1:44 remaining. Mikey Rago’s extra point set the final score.
On its final possession, UC drove from its own 35-yard line to the Concord 2-yard line before the clock ran out on the Golden Eagles. A touchdown and successful 2-point conversion would have sent the game to overtime.
Concord amassed 735 yards of offense. Mangel was 31 of 48 for 399 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Wilkins rushed 27 times for 279 yards, including TDs of 41, 39, 16 and 59 yards.
Bowie was Concord’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 132 yards, including touchdown catches of 18, 1 and 34 yards. Kris Copeland caugh seven Mangel passes for 131 yards, including touchdowns covering 66 and 6 yards.
Charleston’s offense generated 689 yards. Quarterback Javonte Howard completed 33 of 46 passes for 392 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, while Chavon Wright led the Golden Eagles’ running game with 183 yards on 22 carries, including touchdown runs of 1, 3 and 1 yards. Wright’s long run of the day covered 56 yards.
Colby Cooper was on the receiving end of 12 of Howard’s passes for 161 yards. Howard’s touchdown passes went to Marquan Herron (4 and 22 yards), Tae Marrero (12 yards) and Xzavior Gordon (1 yard).
UC returns home next Saturday, hosting UNC Pembroke at 2 p.m.