Sophomore running back Joel Felder ran for a career-high 161 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns to lead West Virginia State University to a 30-3 Mountain East Conference football win over Alderson Broaddus Saturday night in Philippi.
WVSU improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the MEC while AB remains winless at 0-5, 0-4.
Felder averaged 9.5 yards per rush and broke off a career-long 67-yard run for one of his two scores.
The State secondary made three interceptions. Senior Christian Thompson, junior Nicholas Fannin and graduate student Jeffery Parker each had one pick. Thompson and Fannin both made five tackles while Parker made four.
State took a 2-0 lead at the start of the second quarter on a safety when an Alderson Broaddus snap went over the head of the punter and rolled out of the back of the end zone.
The Battlers took their only lead of the night, 3-2, on a 30-yard field goal, but State went ahead to stay when Donovan Riddick found Quientin Williams on a streak route for a 44-yard touchdown strike to put WVSU back in front 9-3 with six minutes left in the first half.
In the third quarter, Felder bounced a run outside the left tackle and turned upfield for a 67-yard score. After the point after try was converted, WVSU gained a 16-3 lead with 8:36 remaining.
Felder capped a nine-play, 89-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown run to increase the Yellow Jackets' lead to 23-3.
WVSU took six minutes off the clock with a 12-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Tavis McAdoo's 1-yard touchdown run to set the final score.
West Virginia State ran for a season-high 327 yards while Alderson Broaddus was held to just 57 yards on the ground. The passing game was more even with WVSU picking 165 yards through the air to AB's 140 yards. The Yellow Jackets won in spite of turning the ball over four times with two picks and two lost fumbles.
State will celebrate Homecoming next week as West Virginia Wesleyan comes to Institute on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Notre Dame 49, Charleston 24: Notre Dame College opened up a 28-10 halftime lead over Charleston and never looked back in a home win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon in South Euclid, Ohio.
Notre Dame’s Jay Sharp took the opening kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown to get the Falcons (4-1 overall, 4-0 Mountain East Conference) going. The Falcons outgained the Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) 452-319, including 279 yards on the ground.
Notre Dame’s ground game was led by Idris Lawrence with 14 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence averaged 13.4 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Chris Brimm completed 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame. His favorite target was Jeremy Hamilton with three catches for 56 yards. Reece Perkins and CJ Kiss each hauled in TD passes for Brimm.
Notre Dame’s defense was led by Teddy Tiokeng and Nathan Moore with 11 tackles apiece. Tiokeng also had two sacks for the Falcons.
Charleston’s Javonte Howard completed 12 of 24 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns but also suffered two interceptions. Marquan Herron was UC’s top receiver with four catchers for 57 yards and a score. On the ground, Chavon Wright ran the ball 15 times for 40 yards for UC. Charleston’s defense was led by Willie Floyd with nine total tackles and a pass breakup.
Both defenses forced four turnovers on the afternoon.