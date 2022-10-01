Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sophomore running back Joel Felder ran for a career-high 161 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns to lead West Virginia State University to a 30-3 Mountain East Conference football win over Alderson Broaddus Saturday night in Philippi.

WVSU improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the MEC while AB remains winless at 0-5, 0-4.

