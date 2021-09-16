FROSTBURG, Md. -- The University of Charleston and Frostburg State's Thursday evening Mountain East Conference matchup did not disappoint.
UC kicker Tim McCutchen kicked an MEC-record 53-yard field goal as regulation expired to send the game to overtime, but the Bobcats outlasted the Golden Eagles in the second period of OT to win 30-24 at Bobcat Stadium.
UC moves to 1-1 and Frostburg moves to 3-0 to remain in first place in the Mountain East Conference standings.
UC quarterback Guy Myers completed 14 of his 26 pass attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. UC running back Tyreik McAllister led the game in rushing as he gained 70 yards on 15 attempts while rushing for a touchdown.
Frostburg quarterback Graham Walker completed 16 of his 32 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
UC outgained Frostburg 333-274 despite the loss.
UC struck first in the first quarter as the Golden Eagles put together an eight-play, 52-yard drive capped by a McAllister 7-yard touchdown run. The Golden Eagles had a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
The Bobcats responded by driving 82 yards on 20 plays to move deep into Golden Eagle territory. But UC's defense held steady and forced the Bobcats to settle for a 23-yard field goal to make the game 7-3 in favor of the Golden Eagles. The score remained going into halftime.
In the second half, things got off to a different start for Frostburg. The Bobcats got the opening kickoff and drove to the UC 19-yard line, where Walker connected with Malik Morris for a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play, 81-yard drive. Frostburg took the 10-7 lead after the extra point.
UC's offense did not take long to respond. In its next possession, Myers connected with Marquis McCoy for a 4-yard passing touchdown. After the extra point, the Golden Eagles had a 14-10 lead with 1:26 remaining in the third.
Frostburg started the fourth quarter with the ball and broke into UC territory. The Bobcats then went for it on fourth and 16 but Walker threw an interception to D'Vaughn Whitt and UC took over.
As UC was driving, Myers threw an interception to give Frostburg the ball back at its own 34 with 9:30 remaining in the game. UC's defense once again got the big stop, sacking Walker on third and long to force a punt and take over on its own 35.
UC drove to the Frostburg State 33-yard line and attempted a 43-yard field goal from there. The kick was blocked and the Bobcats took over on downs. Then, Walker marched his team down the field with less than three minutes remaining in the game. He capped the 14-play, 65-yard drive with a 22-yard pass over the middle to Christian Thornton to give the Bobcats a 17-14 lead after the extra point.
UC had 56 seconds to drive down the field and either tie it with a field goal or win it with a touchdown but Frostburg's Billie Walker got an interception to give the Bobcats the ball back deep in UC territory.
Frostburg went into victory formation, but UC used all three of its timeouts and forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back. UC miraculously drove down the field in less than a minute. Then, as time expired, McCutchen tied the game with his record-breaking 53-yard field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime.
In overtime, Frostburg got the ball to begin the period. The Bobcats then struck first as running back Gavin Lavat rushed a yard for the touchdown and Frostburg had a 24-17 lead after the extra point.
UC responded with a touchdown of its own to send the game into a second overtime.
In the second overtime, UC got the ball first and Myers was sacked for a 13-yard loss to start the series. Frostburg then got two more defensive stops as McCutchen came out to attempt a 52-yard field goal. The kick was blocked and Frostburg took over on downs.
All Frostburg needed to do was kick a field goal to win the game but Lavat punched in a 4-yard touchdown run for the game-winning score.
UC's next opponent is Alderson Broaddus, as the Golden Eagles and Battlers are set to face off at noon on Sept. 25 in Philippi.