FROSTBURG, Md. -- West Virginia State University carried a 7-3 lead into the fourth quarter but Frostburg State outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-0 over the final 15 minutes to score an 18-7 victory in the Mountain East Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon.
The loss dropped WVSU to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the MEC, while Frostburg State improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the league.
Riddick Donovan's 19-yard touchdown pass to Javion Monroe in the first quarter gave WVSU a 7-0 lead, which held up through the first half.
Frostburg got on the board on Dayne Koontz's 26-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. Koontz added a 22-yarder early in the fourth quarter, and the Bobcats got the go-ahead score on a 13-yard touchdown run by Sean Aaron with 6:56 left in the final period. Frostburg's 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Bobcats with a 12-7 lead.
Koontz added field goals of 28 and 35 yards to set the final score.
Sophomore Kameron Vargas led the WVSU defense with a career-high 14 tackles, including eight solo tackles. Three other WVSU defenders recorded double-figures in tackles. AJ Joyce, Jeremiah Covington-Griggs, and Ibrahim Sesay each racked up 11 tackles.
Riddick faced constant pressure and was sacked four times. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also led the rushing attack by netting 33 yards on 16 attempts.
The Bobcats only managed 63 passing yards but were able to rack up 215 rushing yards.
The Yellow Jackets will return to Institute for their next game against Fairmont State on Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.