Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FROSTBURG, Md. -- West Virginia State University carried a 7-3 lead into the fourth quarter but Frostburg State outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-0 over the final 15 minutes to score an 18-7 victory in the Mountain East Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon.

The loss dropped WVSU to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the MEC, while Frostburg State improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the league.