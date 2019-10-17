The University of Charleston got off to a slow start and was routed on the road, falling to Frostburg State 42-7 in the Mountain East Conference Thursday night in Frostburg, Maryland.
Frostburg State led by seven after the first quarter and outscored the Golden Eagles 21-0 in the second quarter to take full command and lead by 28 at halftime.
The loss drops UC drops to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the league play. Frostburg State (6-1, 6-1) remains in third place in the MEC behind a pair of unbeaten teams, Notre Dame and West Virginia State.
UC scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter but would get no closer as the Bobcats scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Golden Eagles scored their touchdown on a 24-yard TD pass from quarterback Brant Grisel to Mike Strachan with 5:19 left in the third quarter.
Frostburg State’s first-half scores came on three touchdown runs by Gavin Lavat (2, 2 and 12 yards) and a Zach Strand 39-yard fumble return for a TD.
In the second half, Will Brunson connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Ikwubuo for the Bobcats and Aizsha Horne scored on a 1-yard run.
Grisel was 17 of 23 passing for 170 yards for UC with one touchdown and two interceptions. Tremaine Ross led the Golden Eagles in receiving with 63 yards on five catches and Joe Street had 45 yards on six rushes.
Lavat carried the ball 30 times for Frostburg State and gained 143 yards and the three touchdown. Brunson was 8 of 16 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown.