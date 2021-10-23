The University of Charleston fell out a three- way tie for first place in the Mountain East Conference after suffering a 21-14 road loss at UNC Pembroke Saturday.
The Golden Eagles entered tied with Frostburg State and Notre Dame atop the MEC standings, but UC falls to 5-2 overall and in league play. Both the Bobcats and Falcons won on Saturday.
UC trailed by seven when UNC Pembroke missed a 39-yard field goal with 7:05 remaining in the game to keep it a one score game.
The Golden Eagles drove 74 yards on 15 plays, looking to tie the game. UC faced a fourth-and-goal from the Braves 4-yard line but quarterback Guy Myers was intercepted with 13 seconds left.
Myers was 14 of 26 passing for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Golden Eagles. He also added 88 yards rushing on 19 carries.
UC played without standout running back Tyreik McCallister, the fourth-leading rusher in the MEC with 652 yards on the season. Last week, McCallister rushed for 196 yards on 14 attempts.
UNC Pembroke (5-3, 5-2) struck first on a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Jones to Faheem Diaab with 9:15 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
However, on the extra point, UC blocked it, and Kei Beckham returned it 98 yards for a defensive 2-point conversion to make the score 6-2.
Tim McCutchen kicked a 30-yard field goal with 6:10 left in the first quarter to cut the UC deficit to 6-5. Joseph Early rushed for a 9-yard touchdown for Pembroke, upping the Braves’ advantage to 14-5 after one quarter.
McCutchen kicked a 22-yard field goal with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter for a 14-8 Braves advantage at halftime. On the first play of the second half, Myers connected with Colby Cooper for a 63-yard touchdown pass for UC, but the extra point was missed, keeping it a tie game at 14.
Late in the third quarter, Pembroke backup quarterback Rodney Smith hit Trey Dixon on a 45-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left. The score gave the Braves a 21-14 lead and ended up being the game winner.
Jones was 15 of 25 passing for 241 yards for Pembroke.
West Virginia State 34, Concord 32
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit before holding on late for a road victory over the Mountain Lions in Athens.
WVSU (4-4, 4-3) trailed 17-0 in the second quarter and by six after three quarters, but scored the next three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 34-20 lead.
Concord (2-5, 2-5) scored a touchdown with 1:52 remaining on a Jack Mangel 1-yard run but the Yellow Jackets were able to stop the 2-point conversion pass to lead 34-26.
After a three and out, the Mountain Lions got the ball back. Mangel connected with Tywan Pearce on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the game to cut the deficit to 34-32.
Concord needed a 2-point conversion to tie the game but Mangel’s pass fell incomplete, sealing the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
After the Mountain Lions scored the first 17 points of the game, Donovan Riddick hit Dont’e Jones for an 18-yard touchdown pass to get State on the scoreboard with 6:45 left in the second quarter.
Concord kicked a field goal before Tavis McAdoo rushed for a 12-yard TD with 46 seconds remaining in the first half for WVSU to cut the Concord lead to 20-14 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, State took its first lead of the game at 21-20 on the first play of the fourth quarter on a Jones 2-yard run.
The Yellow Jackets added two more touchdowns on a Jones 57-yard run with 11:07 remaining and a Riddick 10-yard run with 3:24 left. WVSU led 34-20 before withstanding the late Concord rally.
Jones ran for a career-high 142 yards on 22 carries for State. The fifth-year fullback added 46 receiving yards.
Riddick threw for 178 yards for the Yellow Jackets on 15-of-22 passing and contributed 57 yards on the ground. Tyrone Lyte caught seven passes for 91 yards for State.
Concord rolled up 544 yards of total offense, outgaining State by 150. Mangel threw for 407 yards and the Mountain Lions had two 100-yard receivers — Pearce 13 for 191 and Zion Barnette 5 for 115.