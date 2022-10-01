Notre Dame College opened up a 28-10 halftime lead over Charleston and never looked back in a 49-24 home win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon in South Euclid, Ohio.
Notre Dame's Jay Sharp took the opening kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown to get the Falcons (4-1 overall, 4-0 Mountain East Conference) going. The Falcons outgained the Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) 452-319, including 279 yards on the ground.
Notre Dame’s ground game was led by Idris Lawrence with 14 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence averaged 13.4 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Chris Brimm completed 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame. His favorite target was Jeremy Hamilton with three catches for 56 yards. Reece Perkins and CJ Kiss each hauled in TD passes for Brimm.
Notre Dame’s defense was led by Teddy Tiokeng and Nathan Moore with 11 tackles apiece. Tiokeng also had two sacks for the Falcons.
Charleston’s Javonte Howard completed 12 of 24 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns but also suffered two interceptions. Marquan Herron was UC’s top receiver with four catchers for 57 yards and a score. On the ground, Chavon Wright ran the ball 15 times for 40 yards for UC. Charleston’s defense was led by Willie Floyd with nine total tackles and a pass breakup.
Both defenses forced four turnovers on the afternoon.