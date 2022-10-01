Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Notre Dame College opened up a 28-10 halftime lead over Charleston and never looked back in a 49-24 home win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon in South Euclid, Ohio.

Notre Dame's Jay Sharp took the opening kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown to get the Falcons (4-1 overall, 4-0 Mountain East Conference) going. The Falcons outgained the Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) 452-319, including 279 yards on the ground.

Tags