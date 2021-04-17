Notre Dame College defeated the University of Charleston 51-34 in the Mountain East Conference football championship game Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio.
With the victory, the Falcons (4-0) have won three MEC titles in a row.
“First, congratulations to Notre Dame,” UC coach Pat Kirkland said. “They’re a really good football team and did a nice job today. We didn’t play good enough. We played really hard with some tremendous effort but we gave up some big plays. When you’re playing a good football team you can’t do that.”
Unlike the teams’ regular-season games, which were mostly blowouts, Saturday’s matchup was a back-and-forth affair as there were five lead changes. However, the Falcons outscored the Golden Eagles (3-1) 14-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Kirkland said that despite the loss, he was happy with his team’s performance.
“I love this group, I think they’ve go great character and gave great effort,” Kirkland said. “I know that this is a great team that’s going to work hard in the off season. We’ll have our opportunities come in the fall.”
Notre Dame, which was most effective from a rushing standpoint during the regular season, used its passing game to its advantage in the victory. Quarterback Chris Brimm completed 15 of his 22 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Standout running back Tabyus Taylor posted another game with 100 or more rushing yards as he netted 137 yards with a touchdown on 20 attempts.
For UC, quarterback Guy Myers, last week’s MEC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
“I told [the team after the game] that I’m proud of them and they out themselves in a position to play for a championship and that was our goal — not our ultimate goal, we wanted to win it,” Kirkland said. “But I wanted them to appreciate what they did this year and the effort they put forth. I also wanted them to learn from today’s game and understand what it takes to win a championship.”