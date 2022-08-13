For the first time in a decade, the University of Charleston has a new head football coach.
After 10 seasons with the Golden Eagles, former UC head coach Pat Kirkland moved on to coach under former WVU coach Rich Rodriguez as the special-teams coordinator at Jacksonville State in Alabama.
After Kirkland's departure, offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders was tabbed as UC's interim head coach. The interim tag was removed and Sanders will be the head man for the Golden Eagles.
Sanders, who played football at UC and graduated in 2011, spoke about his new role after practice at University of Charleston Stadium.
"It's the greatest thing ever," he said. "There's nothing more special than having the chance to be head coach at your alma mater. It wasn't one of those things where in the offseason I was looking for a head-coaching job. I love UC. It's kind of made me who I am. I owe this place a lot and it's given me a chance to give back to these kids."
Sanders explained how he came about being head coach after Kirkland decided to go to Jacksonville State.
"Pat brought me in the morning of and said he was going to put me in to be the interim right before he left," Sanders said. "He broke the news to the rest of the staff later that day and then I met with [athletic director] Dr. [Bren] Stevens the next day and she gave me the interim tag and then we opened the search up.
"I think there was 100 applicants so I went through the full process and March 1st I ended up getting the interim tag lifted. To me, even being the interim, it didn't matter. I'm just here to get the kids to work. That's my job."
Sanders said his first goal is to emphasize team spirit and school pride, and the winning will come with it.
"The first thing is, being an alumni, it's just getting that pride and making everyone feel great about what we're doing," Sanders said. "Everybody says they want to win championships. I want to bring championships here. That's why we're doing this and I want to develop these boys into young men."
UC place-kicker Tim McCutchen is entering his fifth year of eligibility for the Golden Eagles and his first four years were under Kirkland while Sanders was offensive coordinator. McCutchen has adjusted pretty quickly to the coaching change.
"Honestly in the spring we were pretty surprised but not at the same time," McCutchen said about Kirkland's departure. "He'd been here for 10 years and it's like, he never was able to get over that hump and I think it was time for everybody to part ways. I love Pat. There's no bad blood there.
"But when Sanders stepped up as the interim we all just kind of clicked. Everybody kind of had that sense. We had three interviews come in and Sanders was one of them. I think we all just kind of knew in the back of our heads. Even after the three weeks of him being an interim head coach."
Sanders is energetic and working out with the players during practice, punting to them and tossing balls. McCutchen said that's the type of energy the Golden Eagles need from their head coach.
"His energy and excitement, there's not that many coaches out there that can do a turnover punt one every five times," McCutchen said. "I think his age [33] is what really benefits him. He's able to understand what everybody is going through. I think he's doing a really good job so far."
UC starts its regular season on the road against Gannon (Pa.) on Sept. 1 and Sanders is more than excited to run out on the field for his first game as head coach.
"There's nothing more exciting," Sanders said. "Every day I wake up, I love this. It gets me up in the morning. It's one of those things where coaching and being the head coach is probably one of the special things I've ever had in my life aside from my daughter being born. It's just such a great feeling to be the head coach. Be at the helm and see the development. There's going to be nothing more exciting than taking the field September 1st."
Sanders is originally from Florida and went back down south after graduating from UC in 2011 to coach quarterbacks at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He came back to UC in 2015 to coach wide receivers and climbed the ranks from there.
Luke Barker takes over for Sanders as offensive coordinator. Barker is in his second year with the Golden Eagles.