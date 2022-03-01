There are several things Quinn Sanders will have to get used to in a hurry, one of those being press conferences.
Sanders passed his first test with flying colors on Tuesday morning as he was introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Charleston, thus removing the interim tag he had received a few weeks prior. The short ceremony was held at the Innovation Center on the UC campus.
“I’ve never really done this, this is my first time so take it easy on me,” Sanders opened.
The hire comes after a national search that, according to UC Athletic Director Bren Stevens, featured over 80 applicants from all levels of college athletics.
After all of that, the UC opted to look inward. Sanders played for former Golden Eagles coach Tony DeMeo and served as an assistant to Pat Kirkland since 2015. Kirkland announced in February that he would be leaving the program after 10 seasons to become an assistant at Jacksonville state under former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez.
Sanders’ deep roots within the university were a big selling point, with the decision to push forward with the program’s current momentum as opposed to starting from scratch.
“We landed on one of our own coaches,” Stevens said. “Quinn’s emotional intelligence, his energy ... off the chart. His passion and his love for our university over the last 14 years has been remarkable.
“Quinn started off as a student coach, then he worked for us as a graduate assistant, then as a part-time coach, then as a full-time coach, eventually as the offensive coordinator, and a few weeks after Pat left I named him as the interim coach. I think that says a lot that he was promoted at every opportunity throughout the football program’s history.
“One of the things that I love best, Quinn was not applying to other Division II institutions to be their next head coach, he wanted to be our next head coach. The coach at the University of Charleston. In summary, today is that day.”
Sanders, 33, becomes the fourth head coach at UC since the program was reinstated in 2004.
“I owe a lot to this university,” Sanders said. “It’s provided me an education to better myself, it’s taught me so many life lessons, I’ve grown so much in my time here as a player and a coach, it’s the place where I met my beautiful significant other who is also an alumni -- it’s a place I hold near and dear to my heart.”
After finishing his playing career at UC in 2011, Sanders took over as an assistant coach at South Walton High School in his hometown of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He returned to the Golden Eagles as a student assistant in 2013 before taking a job as the running backs coach at Midwestern State in 2014.
In 2015, he was hired as UC’s wide receivers coach and has since slowly climbed the coaching ladder, culminating in Tuesday’s announcement. Though this will mark his first head-coaching job, Sanders seems to have a clear definition of success.
“First and foremost, my number-one priority will always be the success of the student-athlete,” Sanders said. “Our success as a program will not be defined by the games we win on the football field. Our true measure of success will be how we prepare our student-athletes for the rest of their life. I want to make sure they’re prepared for what’s next. Football will end one day and life will go on.”
Sanders concluded his comments by adding that his firm entrenchment in the program will be an advantage as spring practices begin in less than two weeks.
“We’re going to hit the ground running,” Sanders added. “That’s the big thing, there’s no transition phase. I don’t have to go, ‘Who can play quarterback here? Who can run fast?' All that stuff. A lot of these guys I’ve been around since they were freshmen or I recruited them. We’re looking to do special things here and we want to be a special team, and it’s not going to be any kind of honeymoon period. It’s, ‘Let’s go.’”