The University of Charleston opened up a 24-0 lead and held on to beat West Virginia Wesleyan 34-29 in Mountain East Conference football Saturday at UC Stadium.
Brant Grisel went 24 for 43 with 442 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (2-1 overall, 2-1 MEC), with Mike Strachan catching eight of those passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
UC’s defense held Wesleyan without a first down for the entire second quarter, as the Golden Eagles scored on the first and last plays of the quarter: a 64-yard touchdown pass from Grisel to Strachan to open the scoring and a 22-yard field goal from Tim McCutchen to set the score at 17-0 heading into halftime.
The Bobcats (0-3, 0-2) came to life in the third quarter after a blocked punt was recovered by Michael Sawyer and run back 20 yards for Wesleyan’s first touchdown, and with 6:22 to go a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Northrop brought the visitors to within a touchdown, but the UC defense held the Bobcats without a first down the rest of the game to secure the win.
The Golden Eagles travel next week to Indiana to play Division 1-FCS Valparaiso, while West Virginia Wesleyan hosts Wheeling.
Southeast Missouri State 56, West Virginia State 10: The Yellow Jackets were outgained 669-272 in total yardage and lost 56-10 to No. 23 NCAA Division I FCS Southeast Missouri State on Saturday afternoon at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Junior linebacker Dustin Crouser and freshman defensive lineman Cody Stanley each had eight tackles to lead WVSU. Sophomore running back Taveon Hunter returned four kickoffs for 122 yards, including a long of 70 yards. Senior wideout Isiah Scott made five receptions for 88 yards and the Yellowjackets’ lone touchdown to lead the WVSU receiving corps.
Southeast Missouri State outscored West Virginia State 28-0 in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets recovered an onside kick to start the second half and finished off the drive with a 20-yard pass completion from freshman quarterback Donovan Riddick to Scott for a touchdown.
Junior kicker Martin Ahlstroem converted a 34-yard field goal late in the third quarter to move the score to 35-10 in favor of the Redhawks.
West Virginia State heads to Concord next for a Mountain East Conference clash at 1 p.m. Saturday.