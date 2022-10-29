Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston dominated from start to finish, rolling to a 44-0 Mountain East Conference football win over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday at Cebe Ross Field in Buckhannon.

Running back Chavon Wright scored the game's first four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles (5-5 overall, 5-3 MEC), hitting paydirt on runs of 1, 20 and 23 yards and catching a 9-yard scoring pass from Davis Black.