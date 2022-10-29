The University of Charleston dominated from start to finish, rolling to a 44-0 Mountain East Conference football win over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday at Cebe Ross Field in Buckhannon.
Running back Chavon Wright scored the game's first four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles (5-5 overall, 5-3 MEC), hitting paydirt on runs of 1, 20 and 23 yards and catching a 9-yard scoring pass from Davis Black.
Black added an 11-yard touchdown run and Josh Brown carried one in from 18 yards for the Golden Eagles' final TD.
UC also scored on a third-quarter safety when Richard Souffrant tackled a Wesleyan ball-carrier in the end zone.
The Golden Eagles, who scored 130 points in their previous two games -- a 68-60 loss to Concord and a 70-21 romp over UNC Pembroke -- had another big offensive showing, outgaining Wesleyan 432-168 in total yards.
Wright keyed UC's running game, picking up 126 yards and 19 carries, including the three touchdowns. Black, splitting playing time with starting quarterback Javonte Howard, completed 9 of 13 passes for 67 yards while Howard went 12 for 16 for 130 yards.
Nine different UC players had pass receptions, led by Tae Marrero (three catches, 73 yards), while Colby Cooper (41 yards), Marquan Herron (37 yards) and Yves Bosmans (23 yards) each had four receptions.
Wesleyan dropped to 1-8 overall, 1-7 in the MEC.
Charleston is on the road again next Saturday, visiting Wheeling for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Wheeling fell to 6-3 (5-3 MEC) after a 62-31 loss at Concord Saturday.
Glenville State 31, West Virginia State 30: A missed extra point came back to haunt WVSU (5-4, 4-4 MEC) at I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium in Glenville.
Glenville State (5-4, 4-4 MEC) got the winning points with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter when Pioneers quarterback Anthony Garrett hit Javian Bellamy on a 34-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 30, and Josh Jones' extra point gave Glenville the lead to stay.
The Yellow Jackets took the lead for the first time in the third quarter, but let it slip away in the fourth.
Junior wideout Barry Hill caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for WVSU. Sophomore tailback Joel Felder rushed 20 times for 101 yards and a score.
Glenville jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Saeed Galloway and Anthony Jarrett's 22-yard scoring jaunt.
West Virginia State answered with a 43-yard scoring pass from Donovan Riddick to Hill.
Jones kicked a 38-yard field goal early in the second quarter to increase Glenville's lead to 17-7. WVSU answered again as Felder scored from 5 yards out, setting the halftime score at 17-14.
West Virginia State scored first in the second half to take the lead for the first time as Riddick hooked up with Hill again for a 43-yard gain down to the GSU 2-yard line. From there, Tavis McAdoo punched the ball in for the score and a 21-17 Yellow Jackets lead at the 12-minute mark in the third quarter.
The lead did not last long with the Pioneers scoring on the first play of the next drive. Garrett linked up with Bellamy for a 73-yard touchdown to put Glenville back in front 24-21.
The Yellow Jackets tied the game on the ensuing possession on Brennen Schmitt's 40-yard field goal.
After another stop by the WVSU defense, the Yellow Jackets executed a 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive, capped by Riddick's 3-yard run. The extra point was blocked, leaving State's lead at 30-24 and opening the door for Glenville's winning score.
WVSU will return to Institute next Saturday for senior night against West Liberty, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.