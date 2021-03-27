Trailing 17-14 at halftime, the University of Charleston scored three third-quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 42-24 win over UNC Pembroke in a battle of Mountain East Conference unbeaten teams Saturday afternoon at UC Stadium.
UC (2-0) was led by senior quarterback Guy Myers, who rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown to start the third-quarter barrage. Myers also completed 9 of 14 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns — an 82-yarder to Tyreik McAllister to start the scoring in the first quarter and an 8-yarder to Marquis McCoy to put the Golden Eagles ahead to stay in the third quarter.
Kel Beckham come up with the defensive play of the day, returning an interception 100 yards for a touchdown for UC in the third quarter.
Pembroke (2-1) had 25 first downs to UC’s 14 and held its own with 379 yards of total offense compared to the Golden Eagles’ 386. Quarterback Josh Jones completed 25 of 46 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Pembroke’s Trey Dixon caught four passes for 118 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown pass from Jones.
Keon Freeman was UC’s leading tackler with 10 total stops.
West Virginia State 37, Glenville State 27
Yellow Jackets quarterback Donovan Riddick accounted for 256 total yards as WVSU improved to 2-1 with a win in Glenville.
Riddick took off on a 64-yard touchdown run to start the scoring and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Barry Hill in the third quarter. For the day, Riddick rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries and completed 15 of his 21 passes for 178 yards.
Dant’e Jones added 84 rushing yards for State, including touchdown runs of 5 and 3 yards. Hill finished with six receptions for 114 yards.
The game was a 21-all tie at halftime before WVSU posted 16 third-quarter points, including a 34-yard field goal by Martin Ahlstroem.
Dustin Crouser led State’s defense with 11 tackles.
Glenville State (0-3) amassed 460 total yards in the loss. Tim Heltzel had a hand in most of that, completing 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns.