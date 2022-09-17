Tavis McAdoo rushed for 153 yards on just seven carries, including touchdown runs of 73 and 56 yards, to lead West Virginia State University to a 34-29 Mountain East Conference football win over Fairmont State Saturday afternoon at Lakin-Ray Field in Institute.
The win evened the Yellow Jackets MEC record at 1-1 and improved them to 2-1 overall. Fairmont State is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league.
"This was a hard-fought win today for our entire football program," WVSU head coach John Pennington said. "I asked this team at halftime to show me what they were made of and they showed me the toughness and teamwork that defines this program."
McAdoo got WVSU on the board first with his 73-yard jaunt in the first quarter. Fairmont State led 20-14 at halftime, but McAdoo's 56-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter tied the game at 20-all.
Sergei Buchheit, who kicked three field goals for Fairmont State, put the Falcons up 23-20 with his 27-yarder later in the third quarter, but WVSU went ahead to stay when quarterback Donovan Riddick scored on a 9-yard keeper to put the Yellow Jackets ahead to stay.
Riddick's 51-yard touchdown pass to Joel Felder in the fourth quarter extended State's lead to 34-23. Felder finished with 94 rushing yards on 15 carries to go along with his three receptions for 57 yards.
Riddick, who completed 11 of his 19 passes for 151 yards with no interceptions, also threw a 7-yard scoring strike to Jeremy Dillon in the second quarter.
Miles Miree led Fairmont State on the ground with 134 yards on 22 carries. Falcons quarterback Michael Floria threw for 263 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Naseem Pacheco.
West Virginia State returns to Lakin Field for a noon game next Saturday against Notre Dame College (2-1 overall, 2-0 MEC), which holds league wins over Wheeling (27-14) and West Liberty (34-17).
FROSTBURG STATE 34, CHARLESTON 28: Frostburg State amassed 536 yards of total offense and took advantage of four University of Charleston turnovers to record the MEC win Saturday afternoon at UC Stadium.
Frostburg improved to 3-0 overall and is one of three MEC teams with 2-0 league records, joined by Concord and Notre Dame College. UC fell to 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the MEC.
Sean Aaron (16 carries, 135 yards) and Josh Maxwell (20 carries, 109 yards) accounted for the bulk of Frostburg's 241 rushing yyards, while quarterback Isaiah Lester completed 14 of 22 passes for 235 yards, including touchdown passes of 5 and 73 yards to Jordan Marcucci.
UC quarterback Davis Black had a hand in all four Golden Eagles touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1 and 32 yards in the second quarter and connecting on touchdown passes to Marquon Herron (54 yards) and Colby Cooper. Black completed 12 of 28 passes for 176 yards but was intercepted three times.
Phillip Fleshman was UC's leading rusher with 88 yards on 14 carries and also caught two passes for 37 yards.
Charleston hosts Alderson Broaddus at 1 p.m. next Saturday. The Battlers are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the MEC with losses to West Liberty (30-17) and Wheeling (56-41).