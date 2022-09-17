Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tavis McAdoo rushed for 153 yards on just seven carries, including touchdown runs of 73 and 56 yards, to lead West Virginia State University to a 34-29 Mountain East Conference football win over Fairmont State Saturday afternoon at Lakin-Ray Field in Institute.

The win evened the Yellow Jackets MEC record at 1-1 and improved them to 2-1 overall. Fairmont State is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league.

