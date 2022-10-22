Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After trailing Concord 28-9 in the second quarter and 31-19 at halftime, the West Virginia State University football team put up 27 points in the third quarter and outscored the Mountain Lions 37-7 in the second half for a 56-38 Mountain East Conference comeback win Saturday afternoon at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium in Institute.

WVSU improved to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the MEC. Concord (6-2, 4-2) was was tied for first place with Notre Dame College in the conference standings prior to the upset by the Yellow Jackets.

