After trailing Concord 28-9 in the second quarter and 31-19 at halftime, the West Virginia State University football team put up 27 points in the third quarter and outscored the Mountain Lions 37-7 in the second half for a 56-38 Mountain East Conference comeback win Saturday afternoon at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium in Institute.
WVSU improved to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the MEC. Concord (6-2, 4-2) was was tied for first place with Notre Dame College in the conference standings prior to the upset by the Yellow Jackets.
Senior quarterback Donovan Riddick completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for a career-high 402 yards and a career-high five touchdowns with one interception.
Riddick also scrambled for 43 yards and a touchdown to account for six of State’s seven touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Barry Hill had eight catches for a career-best 185 yards and a career-best three touchdowns. His longest reception was 49 yards and he averaged 23.1 yards per catch.
Freshman wideout Quientin Williams added seven catches for 78 yards and a score and also returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.
Sophomore kicker Brennen Schmitt went 3 for 3 on field goal attempts and landed all three of his punts inside Concord’s 20-yard line.
West Virginia State posted a season-high 546 yards of offense. Concord totaled 552 yards of offense but committed 17 penalties for 139 yards compared to nine penalties committed by the Yellow Jackets for 91 yards.
State will head to Glenville State (4-4, 3-4 MEC) at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
CHARLESTON 70, UNC PEMBROKE 21: After scoring 60 points in a 68-60 loss a week ago at Concord, the University of Charleston put up 70 points in a 70-21 romp over UNC Pembroke Saturday at UC Stadium.
Quarterback Javonte Howard led the way for the Golden Eagles (4-4 overall, 4-3 MEC), completing 15 of 25 passes for 284 and four touchdowns, including three to Marquan Herron, who had six receptions for 183 yards.
Chavon Wright paced UC’s running game, earning 124 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. The Golden Eagles finished with 553 yards of total offense against Pembroke (4-4, 4-3).