University of Charleston head football coach Pat Kirkland is taking an assistant coaching position at Jacksonville State under former WVU coach Rich Rodriguez.
Kirkland will be the Gamecocks' outside linebacker and special teams coordinator.
Kirkland, who started as head coach at UC in 2011, compiled a regular-season record of 70-41 and was Mountain East Conference runner-up six times. Kirkland coached the Golden Eagles to an 8-2 record in 2021.
"I've had a great time at UC," Kirkland said. "When I say it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make, it [absolutely was]. It's a great opportunity and after 10 years we've had a lot of great seasons and a lot of great runs at it."
There is no immediate replacement for the head coaching position but Kirkland said UC's new head coach will be set up with a lot of talent.
"I do feel like leaving at this point now, they're probably as talented as we've ever been in my 10 years here," Kirkland said. "I'm definitely handing over the keys to a pretty nice ride right now. As far as recruiting within this conference, Charleston is the most appealing place academically, location-wise and a tradition of winning."
Rodriguez, who coached at WVU from 2001-2007, is in his first year at Jacksonville State and Kirkland will be part of his brand-new staff. Kirkland and Rodriguez had a prior relationship with each other as Rodriguez hired Kirkland on to his staff in 2006 as a graduate assistant at WVU.
"He hired me in 2006," Kirkland said. "Back then I was a little bit of everything. I was a [graduate assistant]. When he left, that's when I took over the secondary for the Fiesta Bowl."
Kirkland said Rodriguez and Jacksonville State reached out to him awhile back for the position.
"It wasn't anything I initially even entertained," Kirkland said. "As of late, when I mean as of late I mean [Wednesday] morning, I looked at it as an opportunity to better myself. The thing that I really struggled with was leaving a place that was such a special place."
Kirkland thanked the administrators at UC for the opportunities.
"I'm very appreciative for [former UC President Dr. Edwin] Welch for giving me the opportunity and then the support [UC President Dr. Martin] Roth has given me," Kirkland said. "Dr. [Bren] Stevens is a home run here as an athletic director. The job that she does, I can't say enough about it."