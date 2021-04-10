There was much more on the line than just pride in the latest chapter of the University of Charleston and West Virginia State football rivalry on Saturday.
The Mountain East Conference regular-season South Division championship was at stake, and the Golden Eagles claimed it with a 39-10 victory over the Yellow Jackets at UC Stadium.
With the victory, the Golden Eagles finish the shortened season undefeated at 3-0. UC will play for the MEC championship in two weeks on April 24 against Northern Division champion Notre Dame (4-0).
A State victory over UC would have forced a three-way tie for the South title, along with UNC-Pembroke, and a tiebreaker would have been needed. With the loss, WVSU ends the season at 2-2.
All MEC teams were scheduled to play five regular-season games but several matchups were either postponed, canceled, or had opponents switched around due to COVID protocols. The Golden Eagles had two scheduled games canceled and the Yellow Jackets one.
“It’s always big winning a football game against a good West Virginia State team,” UC coach Pat Kirkland said. “To win the southern part of the Mountain East Conference is a really big deal. We’ve reached our goals up to this point, but we still have work to do.”
It was a disappointing end to the season for WVSU, but Yellow Jackets coach John Pennington said the team was very appreciative to be able to play. State played more games during the shortened season than any other MEC program.
“Our number-one thing I think about is gratitude,” Pennington said. “I can’t thank our administration enough for doing everything they did during a tough time to give our players this kind of experience they deserve. It was awesome.
“We got an incredible experience, and were able to play in a big game. We didn’t play very well but we had 11 new starters on offense from last season. [Every player] that started today on offense wasn’t there last season.”
UC dominated defensively, limiting State to just three points and 68 total yards on 27 plays in the first half as the Golden Eagles took a 20-3 lead into halftime. For the game, WVSU had just 141 yards of total offense on 52 plays.
The only points the Yellow Jackets scored in the first half were due to a miscue on a UC punt when a bad snap resulted in the punter’s knee down at the Golden Eagles’ 31-yard line. However, State could only muster 5 yards and settled for a Martin Ahlstroem 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
The only other score for the Yellow Jackets came in the third quarter after UC lost a fumble at its own 11-yard line. WVSU quarterback Donovan Riddick cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown run to make the score 26-10 in favor of the Golden Eagles with 3:56 left in the third quarter.
“Anytime you play a good running quarterback like West Virginia State has, it’s tough, and handcuffs you on what you can and can’t do on defense,” Kirkland said. “We did a good job of keeping him in the pocket for the most part, and did a really good job of playing assignment football.”
While UC’s defense was strong, its offense was dynamic as well, outgaining State 538-141 in total yards. Golden Eagles quarterback Guy Myers had a hand in four touchdowns, including three rushing. The senior was 23 of 33 passing for 283 yards and ran 14 times for 77 yards.
The game turned dramatically midway through the second quarter with UC leading 6-3. The Golden Eagles faced a third-and-20 from the State 21-yard line when a pass attempt was broken up on a big hit across the middle of the field.
UC would have faced a fourth down and a field goal attempt but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called after the play on WVSU, continuing the drive. Two plays later, the Golden Eagles made the Yellow Jackets pay with a 4-yard touchdown run by Myers for a 13-3 lead with 7:40 left before halftime.
“That is the kind of stuff that we can’t have happen,” Pennington said. “We can’t let our emotions get the best of us. You can’t give a team like that seven points.”
It was all UC after that. The Golden Eagles scored late in the second quarter on a 4-yard TD run by Josh Brown to make it 20-3. On the first drive of the second half, the Golden Eagles scored again on a 1-yard plunge by Myers to open up a commanding 26-3 lead.
After the State touchdown cut the deficit to 26-10, UC went right down the field for another touchdown. The Golden Eagles went 66 yards in just 1:50 and Myers connected on a 27-yard TD pass to Marquis McCoy for a 32-10 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Myers scored his third running touchdown of the game, a 4-yard jaunt to finish the scoring at 39-10.