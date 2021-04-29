The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University football teams landed a combined 18 players on the All-Mountain East Conference first and second teams as the league announced its spring season awards Thursday.
UC tallied six first-team selections and eight second-team picks, while State had two named to the first team and two named to the second team.
Charleston’s Guy Myers (quarterback at-large), Tyreik McAllister (running back), and Marquis McCoy (wide receiver) help headline the first-team offense, while BJ Faniran (defensive lineman), Keon Freeman (linebacker), and Kei Beckham (defensive back) were first-team defense selections.
WVSU’s Dustin Crouser (linebacker) and Ibrahim Sesay (defensive back) were also named to the first-team defense.
MEC champion Notre Dame placed 20 players on the first and second teams and claimed two of the league’s top honors. NDC’s Tabyus Taylor was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 1,000 yards with 12 touchdowns in the five-game season. First-year coach Mickey Mental was tabbed as the league Coach of the Year after leading the Falcons to the conference championship.
Frostburg State had nine first- and second-team picks, including the league Defensive Player of the Year, Zach Strand, and West Liberty had eight players tabbed.
UNC Pembroke’s Jai’Veon Smalls was named the MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year and teammate Dante Bowling earned the league’s Defensive Freshman of the Year honor.