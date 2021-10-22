The University of Charleston’s football team is right in the thick of things in the Mountain East Conference standings as it is set for Saturday’s 2 p.m. road matchup against UNC Pembroke.
The Golden Eagles (5-1) are tied for first place in the MEC with Notre Dame and Frostburg State.
UC — which defeated Concord 48-3 in its last game for its fourth straight win — is set to face a UNC Pembroke team that is coming off a dramatic 14-13 win over West Virginia State.
The Braves (4-3, 4-2 MEC) are led on offense by quarterback Josh Jones, who has a completion percentage of 58.2 (138 for 237) good for 1,484 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has the second most completed passes in the conference behind Concord quarterback Jack Mangel (152).
Bounce back week for Yellow Jackets?
West Virginia State is coming off the aforementioned 14-13 loss to UNC Pembroke last weekend and has a good opportunity to turn things around on the road against Concord.
The Mountain Lions are 2-4 overall and got thumped by UC last weekend. Concord does have offensive threats as Mangel is leading the MEC in passing with 1,794 yards. The Mountain Lions also have the conference’s leading receiver in Tywan Pearce, who has 813 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Despite the good numbers at quarterback and receiver, scoring points has been a struggle for the Mountain Lions as Concord averages 19 points per game compared to WVSU’s 25.4. Concord has been outscored 185-114 by opponents.