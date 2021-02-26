The Kanawha Valley’s two Mountain East Conference football teams enter the 2021 spring season with high hopes and lofty expectations.
In a preseason poll of the MEC’s 12 coaches released Friday, the University of Charleston was picked to win the South Division while West Virginia State University is picked to finish second in the abbreviated five-game spring season that starts next week. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Both UC and WVSU received five first-place votes in the poll, with UC totaling 60 poll points and State getting 55.
The Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets finished tied for second place with identical 7-3 records in the 11-team, one-division MEC standings in 2019, trailing only Notre Dame (9-1 in 2019 league games). Frostburg State and Urbana also were 7-3. Urbana is no longer a part of the MEC.
Glenville State is picked to finish third in the South Division in 2021 after receiving 48 points and one first-place vote.
UNC Pembroke, entering its first season in the MEC, garnered 41 points (and the other first-place vote) to land fourth in the South Division poll. The Braves have previously competed in the MEC as an affiliate member in wrestling, indoor track and field and women’s swimming.
Concord and West Virginia Wesleyan, each with 21 points, round out the South Division poll.
Notre Dame was tabbed by the league coaches as the heavy preseason favorite in the MEC North. The Falcons collected 64 points and nine first-place votes.
Frostburg State was second in the North with 52 points and two first-place votes. The Bobcats went 8-3 in their first season in NCAA Division II in 2019.
Fairmont State was third with 47 points (one first-place vote), followed by West Liberty (41), Wheeling (22) and Alderson Broaddus (20). AB is in its first season of competition in the MEC.
The winner of each division will play for the MEC championship.
The season is slated to start Thursday, March 11, with a pair of 7 p.m. games — Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State and Fairmont State at Wheeling. The rest of the opening games will be played played on Saturday, March 13, including West Virginia Wesleyan at West Virginia State, Charleston at Concord, Pembroke at Glenville State and West Liberty at Notre Dame.