Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

uc glenville2
Buy Now

University of Charleston quarterback Javonte Howard carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown before Glenville State’s Noah McBride (2) and Mark Shepherd (4) can stop him.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The University of Charleston scored two touchdowns in the final 3:14 to rally to a 41-34 Mountain East Conference football win over Glenville State Saturday afternoon at UC Stadium.

Glenville’s Saeed Galloway scored his third rushing touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run to break a 27-all tie and give the Pioneers a 34-27 lead with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter before UC stormed back to win.

Tags