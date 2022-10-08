The University of Charleston scored two touchdowns in the final 3:14 to rally to a 41-34 Mountain East Conference football win over Glenville State Saturday afternoon at UC Stadium.
Glenville’s Saeed Galloway scored his third rushing touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run to break a 27-all tie and give the Pioneers a 34-27 lead with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter before UC stormed back to win.
On UC’s second play on the ensuing possession, Golden Eagles quarterback Javonte Howard connected with Marquan Herron for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 3:14 remaining, and Tim McCutchen’s extra-point kick tied the game again at 34-34.
UC’s Roderick Webb intercepted a pass by Glenville State quarterback Anthony Garrett at the Pioneers’ 48-yard line with 2:34 to play.
From there, UC needed just six plays to score. Josh Brown capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left on the clock to put the Golden Eagles ahead to stay.
UC evened its record at 3-3 overall and improved to 3-2 in the MEC, while Glenville State fell to 3-3, 2-3.
Howard completed 20 of his 33 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Herron had four catches for 129 yards and Tae Marrero (36 yards) and Colby Cooper (28 yards) also had touchdown catches for the Golden Eagles, who amassed 544 yards of total offense. Brown led UC’s running game with 94 yards on 17 carries, Howard also scored on an 18-yard run and finished with 28 net yards on the ground.
Glenville State kept pace with UC, accounting for 539 total yards on offense. Garrett (27 for 45) threw for 343 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Javian Bellamy led the Pioneers with 12 catches for 177 yards, and Alfred Menjor led Glenville’s ground game with 80 yards on 20 carries.
UC hits the road next Saturday to take on MEC co-leader Concord (5-1 overall, 4-1 MEC) at noon in Athens.
West Virginia State 46, West Virginia Wesleyan 21: The Yellow Jackets trailed 21-17 in their homecoming game but outscored the Bobcats 29-0 in the second half to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MEC Saturday at Laken-Ray Field in Institute. West Virginia Wesleyan remains winless at 0-6, 0-5 MEC.
WVSU quarterback Donovan Riddick completed 12 of 20 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 80 yards. Keedrick Cunningham, Luke Gadson and Joe Jones were on the receiving end of Riddick’s three passing touchdowns.
Junior running back Tavis McAdoo broke the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time this season, picking up 108 yards on 19 carries for the Yellow Jackets. Sophomore running back Joel Felder was not far behind with 10 carries for 94 yards and an 18-yard touchdown.
WVSU’s AJ Joyce also found the end zone on a 44-yard interception return.
After trailing at the halftime break, Riddick found Gadson for a 29-yard touchdown to retake the lead at 24-21 with around six minutes to go in the third quarter.
Paul Sanchez then intercepted the first pass of Wesleyan’s ensuing drive. Three plays later, Riddick threw a screen pass to Jones, who took it 32 yards to the house to increase State’s advantage to 31-21.
In the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets tacked on another touchdown with an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with McAdoo breaking the plane from 1 yard out. Cunningham then took a bad snap on the point-after try and ran it in for a 2-point conversion and 39-21 lead.
Joyce’s interception return capped the scoring.
State rushed for 306 yards while Wesleyan was held to only 36 yards on the ground.
The Yellow Jackets will visit UNC Pembroke next Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.