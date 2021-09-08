After starting its 2021 fall season in familiar fashion — an open date due to an opponent cancellation — the University of Charleston football team is set to open its fall slate of games with a Thursday evening bout against Fairmont State at University of Charleston Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
UC, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain East Conference’s preseason poll, hasn't played since a 51-34 loss to Notre Dame College last spring in the MEC title game.
The Golden Eagles were left with an open date to start the season because the home-and-home series they had scheduled with Southern Connecticut State University was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
"We had a home-and home with them, and COVID happened and we missed them coming to our place," UC coach Pat Kirkland said. "We wanted to push it back and start that two-year agreement this year and come to terms as far as getting that done."
Kirkland said UC did everything in its power to schedule a replacement opponent, but SCSU's cancellation — which was right before the Golden Eagles started fall camp — came too late. As a result, the Golden Eagles will play a 10-game all-MEC schedule this season.
"At that time it was so late in the game it was tough to find another opponent," Kirkland said. "We wanted [an opponent] that was in region. We did everything we could. [UC Athletic Director] Dr. [Bren] Stevens was amazing, made a lot of phone calls. We just couldn't make it happen."
UC used the off weekend to practice and prepare for a Fairmont State team that has been battle-tested so far this season, as the Falcons are 0-1 after a 23-14 loss to California (Pennsylvania) on Sept. 2.
"Sunday was really the last day that we kind of hit a little bit and wear pads," Kirkland said. "The big thing that you try to do with these guys prior to a week one game, especially when your opponent has already played, is just putting them in as many game-like situations as you can."
UC and Fairmont haven’t faced off since 2019 as the Falcons were unable to play a game in spring.
"We don't have much to go off of," Kirkland said. "We don't know much about them except what you hear. Fairmont's always gonna be talented. They put the resources into making sure that their football program is competitive and competes for a championship each year.
"We gotta make sure that those first-game woes, turnovers and special teams and giving up a big play on defense, don't cost us the game. We've definitely put an emphasis on those three areas."
Leading the way on offense for the Golden Eagles will be quarterback Guy Myers, a senior last season who is taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic. Kirkland said that there is still some competition for spots.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Kirkland said. “Everybody has some experience coming back. I feel good about Guy Myers at quarterback. He’s kind of slated himself as starter.”
Although Myers earned the starting role, Kirkland said redshirt sophomore Javonte Howard will likely see some snaps at quarterback this season.
“He’s had a tremendous camp and is throwing the ball as well as anybody,” Kirkland said. “I would foresee both those guys seeing action [Thursday].”
Last season, UC didn't play in front of a full crowd due to COVID restrictions. This season, restrictions have been lifted and fans are allowed back in the stands.
"I think [that's good] just not only for myself but for the players and family and friends, especially those seniors," Kirkland said. "As of right now we don't have those limitations that we had in the spring time. That's encouraging."