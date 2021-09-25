The University of Charleston football team dominated from start to finish, rolling to an easy 69-7 Mountain East Conference road victory Saturday at Alderson Broaddus.
The Golden Eagles scored 14 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-0 lead at halftime en route to improving to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the MEC.
UC rolled up 568 yards of total offense, showing a balanced attack. The Golden Eagles gained 241 yards on the ground and added 327 yards passing.
The Golden Eagles also scored two defensive touchdowns on interception returns. UC held AB to just 19 yards rushing on 35 carries and outgained the Battlers 568-126 of total offense.
In the first quarter, UC scored on a 62-yard pass from quarterback Guy Myers to Colby Cooper, and Tyreik McCallister scored on a 5-yard run.
UC added four more touchdowns in the second quarter, including one from the defense. Josh Saunders picked off an AB pass and returned it 31 yards for a score.
The three offensive touchdowns in the second quarter for the Golden Eagles were a Myers 16-yard run, a 9-yard pass from Myers to Rafael Floyd and a McCallister 1-yard run.
The third quarter was much the same for UC, as the Golden Eages sandwiched two touchdowns around the only AB score of the game to take a 56-7 lead after three quarters.
The two Golden Eagles scores in the third quarter were a 67-yard pass from Damon Mouzon to Javonte Howard and a Josh Brown 3-yard run.
UC scored another defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard interception return by Taylor Green. Tim McCutchen, a Hurricane graduate, added field goals of 28 and 40 yards.
Myers threw for 159 yards on 10-of-12 passing with two touchdowns. Howard, the backup quarterback for the Golden Eagles, threw for 135 yards on 7-of-12 passing.
McCallister gained 91 yards on 12 carries for UC. Cooper caught four passes for 92 yards and Mouzon hauled in three passes for 92 yards for the Golden Eagles.
AB (0-4, 0-3) scored its lone touchdown on a Melique Jeffrey 2-yard pass from Jaylen McNair.
UC will host MEC leader Notre Dame College at noon Saturday at UC Stadium.
Notre Dame College 38, West Virginia State 14The Yellow Jackets only trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter but the Falcons pulled away for the home victory in Euclid, Ohio.
State (1-3, 1-2) trailed 24-14 in the fourth but the undefeated Falcons (5-0, 4-0) tallied a pair of touchdowns to put the game away.
In the decisive fourth quarter, Notre Dame scored on a Chris Brimm 47-yard touchdown pass to Reece Perkins and a Tyris Dickerson 3-yard run.
WVSU trailed just 3-0 after the first quarter and by 10 late in the second quarter when State quarterback Drew Chance connected with Tyrone Lyte on a 7-yard touchdown pass. The connection came with just nine seconds left in the second quarter, and the Yellow Jackets trailed Notre Dame 10-7 at halftime.
The Falcons scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 24-7 lead but WVSU scored a TD on a 1-yard Dont’e Jones run to cut the deficit back down to 10 entering the fourth quarter.
State couldn’t move the ball on the ground as a team, rushing for just 47 yards on 35 attempts. Chance was 18 of 33 passing for 201 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Yellow Jackets.
Jones rushed for 64 yards on 10 attempts for WVSU and wide receiver Barry Hill caught seven passes for 106 yards.
Notre Dame rolled up 574 yards of total offense. Brimm was 15 of 21 passing for 319 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Dickerson gained 208 yards on the ground and Davis Patterson had 115 yards receiving.
State will play Alderson Broaddus next Saturday against Alderson Broaddus at 7 p.m. at University of Charleston Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are installing a new field turf that will be ready for their next scheduled home game on Oct. 16.