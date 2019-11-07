The University of Charleston cruised past Concord 41-14 Thursday night in its home football finale Thursday night at UC Stadium.
Golden Eagles quarterback Brant Grisel went 19 for 25 for 195 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those TD passes going to Mike Strachan, who finished with 110 yards on six catches. Tyreik McAllister gained 136 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice for the Golden Eagles (7-3 overall, 6-3 Mountain East Conference).
UC’s defense smothered the Mountain Lions to the tune of six turnovers, four sacks and minus-12 rushing yards allowed. Matt Shearer went 11 for 17 for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Concord (1-9, 1-8) turned the ball over four times in its first six drives, allowing Charleston to run out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead after Grisel first found Tremaine Ross for an 8-yard touchdown reception and then his first touchdown pass to Strachan from 11 yards out.
As the Mountain Lions continued to struggle, two field goals from Tim McCutchen, from 44 yards and 34 yards, were followed by Grisel’s third touchdown pass, 8 yards for Strachan’s second score, to give Charleston a 27-point cushion at the half.
The lead went up to 34-0 in the third quarter as McAllister ran it in from 9 yards out before Concord finally got on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Shearer to Tywan Pearce to make it 34-7 Charleston early in the fourth quarter.
After trading turnovers, the Golden Eagles struck back with a 62-yard touchdown run from McAllister and a second touchdown pass from Shearer, this time to Derek Kincaid from 34 yards out.
On a three-game winning streak, Charleston closes out its 2019 season next Saturday at West Liberty.