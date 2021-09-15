For the second week in a row, the University of Charleston's football team will suit up in the middle of the week, this time on the road against a strong Frostburg State team.
The Golden Eagles and the Bobcats are set to face off at Bobcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday. UC is coming off a commanding 27-6 win over Fairmont State to open its season a week ago.
UC quarterback Guy Myers completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 155 yards in the game, but the Golden Eagles' rushing and defense highlighted the win.
UC (1-0) combined to rush for 165 yards, scoring all three of its touchdowns on the ground. Josh Brown led the way, gaining 45 yards off 11 attempts with two touchdowns. Myers rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown and Tyreik McAllister gained 32 yards on the ground.
Defensively, the Golden Eagles held the Falcons to 36 rushing yards while sacking quarterback Connor Neal five times. Keon Freeman, Eliah Goodman and Lucky Oyovwi had 11/2 sacks each.
Frostburg (2-0) defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 20-13 to start the season before defeating West Virginia State 34-21 on Sept. 11.
Running back Gavin Lavat is a player to watch for the Bobcats. He's gained 175 yards on 36 carries (4.9 average). Wide receiver Zae Giles is coming off a game in which he pulled in three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Bobcat quarterback Walker Graham got off to a rough start in the season opener, completing just six of his 19 pass attempts for 139 yards. He was sacked five times.
He fared better last week against WVSU as he completed 9 of 14 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.
UC and Frostburg did not play during the COVID-shortened spring schedule, and the teams haven't faced off since the Bobcats defeated the Golden Eagles 42-7 on Oct. 17, 2019.