wvsu notredame2
West Virginia State quarterback Donovan Riddick carries the ball as he stiff arms Notre Dame's Antoine Holloway II (7) during Saturday's game between the Yellow Jackets and Falcons at Lakin-Ray Field in Institute. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The University of Charleston football team made the most of homecoming at University of Charleston Stadium. 

The Golden Eagles played airtight defense and exploded on offense to defeat Alderson Broaddus 55-7 on Saturday.