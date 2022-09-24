West Virginia State quarterback Donovan Riddick carries the ball as he stiff arms Notre Dame's Antoine Holloway II (7) during Saturday's game between the Yellow Jackets and Falcons at Lakin-Ray Field in Institute.
The University of Charleston football team made the most of homecoming at University of Charleston Stadium.
The Golden Eagles played airtight defense and exploded on offense to defeat Alderson Broaddus 55-7 on Saturday.
UC (2-2) quarterback Davis Black completed 17 of 28 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Golden Eagle receiver Colby Cooper caught 10 passes for a team-high 118 yards and a touchdown. Marquan Herron only caught two passes but both of them were touchdown receptions.
Alderson Broaddus quarterback Levi Gullion completed nine of 24 passes for 74 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Golden Eagles accumulated 437 total yards while holding Alderson Broaddus (0-4) to 74 total yards. The Battlers did not gain a rushing yard.
UC hits the road next week to face Notre Dame on Oct. 1 at noon in South Euclid, Ohio.
Notre Dame 48, West Virginia State 13: Falcon quarterback Chris Brimm completed 18 of 28 passes for 349 yards and two passing touchdowns while rushing for two touchdowns to help Notre Dame to a victory over the Yellow Jackets in Institute.
Notre Dame (3-1, 3-0 Mountain East Conference) outgained WVSU (2-2, 1-2 MEC) 349 to 280 in offensive yardage and the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over three times.
WVSU quarterback Donovan Riddick completed 23 of 34 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked twice. Backup quarterback Avaun Rucker also got some snaps as he completed three of eight passes for 63 yards and he threw an interception.
Kicker Brennen Schmitt was the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets. Schmitt was 2 of 2 on field goals and kicked the extra point after and Dillon Jeremy scored on a five-yard touchdown pass from Riddick midway through the third quarter. Those points were all the Yellow Jackets scored.
Tyshawn Lighty led Notre Dame in receiving with three catches for 99 yards. Jeremy Hamilton caught six passes for 88 yards and Brimm connected with Andre Allen Jr. for an 80-yard touchdown pass -- Allen's lone reception in the game.
Tyris Dickerson led the Falcons in rushing with 10 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.
West Virginia State will hit the road next week to play Alderson Broaddus on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in Philippi.