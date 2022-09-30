The University of Charleston, fresh off a 62-7 romp over Alderson Broaddus last week, faces its toughest Mountain East Conference football challenge of the season Saturday when the Golden Eagles travel to South Euclid, Ohio to face nationally ranked Notre Dame College.
Kickoff between Charleston (2-2 overall, 2-1 MEC) and Notre Dame (3-1, 3-0) is set for noon.
Notre Dame is ranked No. 18 in Division II by the American Football Coaches Association.
Last fall, Notre Dame suffered its lone regular-season setback against UC as the Golden Eagles picked up a 38-28 win last October at UC Stadium. Charleston outgained Notre Dame 430-325, which included 282 rushing yards for the Golden Eagles, and UC’s defense forced two Notre Dame turnovers in the win
This season, NDC is tied atop the MEC standings with Concord (4-0, 3-0). The Falcons own MEC wins over Wheeling (27-14), West Liberty (34-17) and West Virginia State (48-13).
Charleston leads the MEC in scoring at 35.8 points per game, led by quarterback Davis Black, who has thrown for 215.5 yards per game.
Notre Dame ranks third in the league on offense (30.8 points per game) and second in defense (18.8 points allowed per game). NDC’s Chris Brimm is third in the league in passing yards with 939.
West Virginia State at Alderson Broaddus: The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-2) travel to Phillippi to take on the Battlers (0-4, 0-3) in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
State rolled to a 45-13 home win over AB last year, rolling up 543 yards of total offense, including 275 on the ground and 268 through the air. State's Donovan Riddick completed 13 of 20 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
This season, Alderson Broaddus’ 309.7 passing yards per game rank eighth in the country.