The University of Charleston, fresh off a 62-7 romp over Alderson Broaddus last week, faces its toughest Mountain East Conference football challenge of the season Saturday when the Golden Eagles travel to South Euclid, Ohio to face nationally ranked Notre Dame College.

Kickoff between Charleston (2-2 overall, 2-1 MEC) and Notre Dame (3-1, 3-0) is set for noon.

