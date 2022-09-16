The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University will both have home games Saturday as the Mountain East Conference football schedule enters Week 3.
UC (1-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) hosts Frostburg State (2-0, 1-0) at noon at University of Charleston Stadium while WVSU (1-1, 0-1) entertains Fairmont State (0-2, 0-1) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Ray-Lakin Field in Institute.
FROSTBURG STATE AT CHARLESTON: Frostburg State edged Charleston 30-24 in double overtime a year ago as Gavin Lavat’s 3-yard touchdown run proved to be the difference in the second extra period for the Bobcats.
Frostburg State is receiving votes in the AFCA Top 25 for the third-consecutive week. The Bobcats scored 18 unanswered points against West Virginia State last Saturday in an 18-7 win in both teams' MEC opener.
Charleston’s Davis Black connected with Niko Kausky on a 2-point conversion in the fourth overtime to lift the Golden Eagles to a 40-38 victory last Thursday at Fairmont State. UC had 446 yards in total offense last week.
FAIRMONT STATE AT WEST VIRGINIA STATE: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Falcons 30-23 in Fairmont last fall. Trailing 30-10 with 9:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fairmont State scored 14 points in the final 6:18 of the game before being edged late. West Virginia State outgained the Falcons 465-351 in total yards, including 282 yards on the ground.
Despite the four-overtime loss last Thursday, Fairmont State outgained UC 522-446. In last week’s setback against Frostburg State, West Virginia State had four players with double-digit tackles, led by Kameron Vargas with 14. Donovan Riddick was State’s leading passer (140 yards) and rusher (33) in the game.