The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University will both have home games Saturday as the Mountain East Conference football schedule enters Week 3.

UC (1-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) hosts Frostburg State (2-0, 1-0) at noon at University of Charleston Stadium while WVSU (1-1, 0-1) entertains Fairmont State (0-2, 0-1) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Ray-Lakin Field in Institute.

