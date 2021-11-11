One of the biggest rivalries in the Mountain East Conference football takes place Saturday in Institute.
The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University are set for their annual matchup at noon Saturday at Lakin-Ray Field to conclude the MEC regular season for both teams.
WVSU (6-4, 6-3 MEC) is coming into Saturday with a three-game win streak and is in fifth in the MEC standings.
"I feel really good going into it," WVSU coach John Pennington said. "We've won three in a row. We've got momentum building with some wins. We know UC is a very good football team.
"It's the one game of the year that you know you want to win in your hometown against your rival."
UC (7-2 overall and MEC), coming off a 38-20 home win against Wheeling, has won six of its last seven games and is in third place in the MEC standings.
"It'll be a really big game for us," UC coach Pat Kirkland said. "I think State is extremely talented, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They've got a lot of playmakers."
WVSU running back Dant'e Jones has rushed 130 times for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Donovan Riddick has completed 154 of his 244 passes for 2,052 yards for 16 touchdowns with five interceptions.
UC leads the MEC in rushing offense, led by Tyreik McAllister league-leading 947 yards with 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Guy Myers is 133 of 206 passing for 1,630 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Myers is also a threat on the ground as he's rushed 92 times for 558 yards and eight touchdowns.
"They're good on all three phases," Pennington said of the Golden Eagles. "McAllister score anytime he touches the ball and the quarterback is an extremely effective runner and he's also effective with his arm. Those two guys, we gotta stop."
UC's defense leads MEC, allowing 14.4 points per game, while WVSU holds opponents to 18.3 points per game, fourth best in the league.
Linebacker Payton Lundsford leads the Yellow Jackets' defense with an MEC-best 100 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
"It's that time of year where we got some guys battered up," Kirkland said. "We're gonna be playing some young guys up front and we expect those guys to step up and play well."
Pennington said his squad is fully healthy.
"We're the healthiest we've ever been," he said. "We got some guys back from injury, we've got some guys back from quarantine. We got our full team back."
Going into Saturday, Frostburg State stands alone in first place with a 9-1 MEC record after defeating West Liberty on Thursday evening.
If Notre Dame defeats Alderson Broaddus on Saturday, the Falcons and the Bobcats will share the MEC title, with both finishing with 9-1 conference records.