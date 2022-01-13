University of Charleston quarterback Guy Myers has declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
Myers made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week.
“The decision to declare was a no-brainer,” Myers said. “All the amazing opportunities I’ve been blessed with have come through football. I’m gonna keep playing until my wheels fall off. Coming out of Charleston it’s a small school but I’m going to do everything I can to get to that next level.”
“He did a great job for us,” UC coach Pat Kirkland said. “He put us in a position to win football games. We’re gonna miss him. He was a big part of our success and what we did.”
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback graduated from Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, before moving on to play football at Mississippi Delta Community College in 2016. in 2017, he transferred to Northeast Oklahoma and played there until he transferred to Charleston in 2019.
When Myers got to Charleston, he was a backup for then-starting quarterback Brant Grisel. Myers gave credit to Grisel in helping him grow and learn the game.
“Just seeing how he conducted himself and how he carried himself day-to-day was an epiphany moment for me. I finally got to see what it truly meant to be a starting quarterback. The impact that he had on me changed me for the better.”
Myers also said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Quinn Sanders was instrumental to his success on the field.
“He single-handedly taught me how to play quarterback on the board, X’s and O’s, how to play the game,” Myers said of Sanders.
Myers led UC 20 an 8-2 record in 2021, passing for 1,817 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 502 yards and nine touchdowns. During his time at UC (2019-2021) Myers racked up 2,658 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and 925 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
“He brought a lot to the table as far as not just arm strength but a big athletic kid that could do a lot with his feet as well,” Kirkland said. “Those guys are tough to find. He’s a worker and he’s passionate about what he does. I think when he starts visiting with some of these scouts and coaches they’re gonna see that.”
UC has multiple players currently in the NFL and both Myers and Kirkland agree that Division I isn’t the only means to getting to the next level. UC alum Mike Strachan is playing for the Colts abd John Cominsky is with the Falcons.
“We’re blessed where we’ve had some guys come here and have been able to shine and get some recognition,” Kirkland said. “We’re blessed to be at a place that’s appealing to some of these guys.”
“At the end of the day, if you’re a good athlete and you stay true to the path that you were given, you can make anything happen,” Myers said. “It doesn’t matter if you have to go [Division] III or [Division] II or FCS or NAIA or [junior college], it doesn’t matter. If you want to get to the NFL, you need to conduct yourself in that way.”