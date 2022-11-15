University of Charleston running back Chavon Wright was named the Mountain East Conference 2022 football Offensive Freshman of the Year in voting by the league's coaches, announced Tuesday.
Wright, from Pembroke Pines, Florida, ranked third in the MEC in rushing during the 2022 season with 1,175 yards. He carried the ball 199 times and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns and averaged 106.8 yards per game on the ground. In the passing game, he hauled in seven catches for 50 yards and also scored a touchdown. He finished the season with five-consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, including over 200 yards on the ground in each of the final two games of the regular season.
Wright, who was also named to the All-MEC first-team offense, also scored two or more touchdowns in each of the final five games.
The MEC's other individual award winners were Concord wide receiver Jarod Bowie, Offensive Player of the Year; Notre Dame linebacker Nathan Moore, Defensive Player of the Year; West Liberty’s Cameron Rice, Defensive Freshman of the Year; and Concord’s Dave Walker, Coach of the Year.
Bowie, a junior from Martinsburg, led NCAA Division II in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,773) and receiving touchdowns (18) this season. He also ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring (108 points) and all-purpose yards (1,772). He had 919 more receiving yards and eight more touchdowns than the next closest player in the MEC individual statistics. He averaged 161.2 receiving yards per game and 17.4 yards per catch.
Moore, a senior linebacker from Rootstown, Ohio, ranked in the top 10 in the country in total tackles during the 2022 season. He finished the year with 109 total stops, including 65 solo tackles and 15 tackles for loss. He also contributed four sacks and three pass break-ups for the Falcons this season. He had six double-digit tackle performances, including a season-high 17 tackles at West Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 15) and 14 stops at West Virginia State (Sept. 24).
Rice, from Morgantown, finished the season with 31 tackles from his spot on the defensive line, including 20 solo tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass break-ups for the Hilltoppers. He recorded seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in week seven against Fairmont State.
Walker, Concord’s third-year head coach, led the Mountain Lions to a 9-2 overall record, including an 8-2 record in conference play to finish as league runner-up. The Mountain Lions received votes in the AFCA National Poll and ranked as high as No. 8 in the Super Region 1 Rankings during the 2022 season. Concord had one of the most explosive offenses in the country during the 2022 season, ranking in the top 10 in both total offense and passing offense. Concord’s 39.5 points per game also ranked in the top 15 nationally.
The MEC all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league's head coaches.
The University of Charleston had five All-MEC first-team selections, including running back Wright, wide receiver Marquan Herron, fullback Niko Kausky, offensive lineman Donovan McCollister and defensive back Nirion Washington.
The All-MEC second team included three West Virginia State players: quarterback Donovan Riddick, wide receiver Barry Hill and offensive lineman Andres Sagastume. UC's second-team choices were offensive lineman Barnabas Banning and linebacker Willie Floyd.