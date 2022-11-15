Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston’s Chavon Wright (15) was named the Mountain East Conference's Offensive Freshman of the Year.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

University of Charleston running back Chavon Wright was named the Mountain East Conference 2022 football Offensive Freshman of the Year in voting by the league's coaches, announced Tuesday.

Wright, from Pembroke Pines, Florida, ranked third in the MEC in rushing during the 2022 season with 1,175 yards. He carried the ball 199 times and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns and averaged 106.8 yards per game on the ground. In the passing game, he hauled in seven catches for 50 yards and also scored a touchdown. He finished the season with five-consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, including over 200 yards on the ground in each of the final two games of the regular season.