The annual matchup between the Kanawha Valley's two college football teams is set for Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.
The University of Charleston (6-4 overall, 6-3 Mountain East Conference) will host cross-county rival West Virginia State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) at noon at University of Charleston Stadium in the 13th edition of the rivalry game.
The teams started playing in 2010 and the Golden Eagles have an 11-1 all-time record against the Yellow Jackets. UC has won the last four matchups between the teams, including a 38-13 win in 2021.
West Virginia State's lone win over UC was in 2017 when the Yellow Jackets routed the Golden Eagles 51-28.
That year was WVSU coach John Pennington's first year on the job and he knows how big of a game Saturday's is.
"It's a rivalry," Pennington said. "Anytime you play someone that's 7 miles away there's always bad blood and of course it always helps in recruiting when one or the other side wins. We definitely want to win for a lot of reasons. For pride, for recruiting."
It's Quinn Sanders' first year at the helm of the Golden Eagles but he's been part of the rivalry before as he played for UC and was the Golden Eagles' defensive coordinator before becoming head coach.
"It's always a big deal when you get a chance to play your rival, especially when they're 15 minutes away from you," Sanders said. "Our guys are excited. I'm sure their guys are. It's a big deal for both programs and I just hope we come out and we play well."
Pennington explained his scouting report for the Golden Eagles.
"They've got a really good offense," Pennington said. "They can throw it, they can run it. They've scored a lot of points so we have to do a good job eliminating the big plays in the run and the pass game. We're gearing up to try to make sure we can tackle well in the open field."
Two quarterbacks have taken most of the snaps for UC this season. Javonte Howard and Davis Black have both played in seven games. Howard has completed 105 of 163 passes for 1,511 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Chavon Wright leads the Golden Eagles in rushing with 166 carries for 983 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Marquan Henry is UC's leading receiver with 31 catches for 629 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sanders talked about what he's expecting from the Yellow Jackets.
"John Pennington does a really good job for them just seeing the growth of their program since he's taken over," Sanders said. "They got a quarterback who is a really good player. They have a transfer tailback who is a really good player. They got a receiver and a tight end that can both play. Defensively, they fly around."
Donovan Riddick has been around at WVSU since 2019 and UC is a familiar foe for him. Riddick has completed 174 of 277 passes for 2,097 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Barry Hill leads the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards 479 on 22 catches good for six touchdowns. Keedrick Cunningham has 41 receptions for 457 yards and two touchdowns.
WVSU isn't run-heavy but Joel Felder leads the way for the Yellow Jackets with 116 rushes for 695 yards and seven touchdowns.