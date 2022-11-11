Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State quarterback Donovan Riddick tries to carry the ball past Shippensburg's Ebrahim Cham (13) during a Sept. 3 game at Lakin-Ray Field in Institute. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The annual matchup between the Kanawha Valley's two college football teams is set for Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.

The University of Charleston (6-4 overall, 6-3 Mountain East Conference) will host cross-county rival West Virginia State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) at noon at University of Charleston Stadium in the 13th edition of the rivalry game. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.