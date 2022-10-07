It's been an up-and-down season for both the University of Charleston and Glenville State University, which clash in a Mountain East Conference game at noon Saturday at UC Stadium in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles (2-3 overall, 2-2 MEC) lost their opener, won their second game, lost in week three, won the following week and lost 49-29 last week at Notre Dame College.
Similarly, the Pioneers (3-2, 2-2) have gone win-loss-win-loss-win, including a 35-14 victory last week over Wheeling, and are looking for their first winning streak of the season.
Charleston held Glenville State out of the end zone in a 20-9 road win over the Pioneers a season ago. UC outgained Glenville 376-325 in the victory.
Glenville State is in a three-way tie for first in the nation in Division II with 11 interceptions. On offense, Glenville State’s 433.6 yards per game ranks 26th in NCAA Division II and leads the MEC, and the Pioneers are fifth in the country in turnover margin (1.60).
GSU’s Jeff Miller ranks 12th in the country in passing touchdowns (12), 17th in passing efficiency (152.6) and 21st in passing yards (1,220).
West Virginia Wesleyan at West Virginia State: WVSU (3-2, 2-2 MEC) is also home Saturday, hosting winless Wesleyan (0-5, 0-4) at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium at 1 p.m. in Institute in the Yellow Jackets' homecoming game.
State is looking for back-to-back wins after defeating Alderson Broaddus 30-3 last Saturday. Wesleyan was shut out 37-0 last week by Wheeling.
The Yellow Jackets rushed for a season-high 327 yards on the Battlers. Sophomore running back Joel Felder carried the ball 17 times for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Last year, West Virginia State rolled up 419 yards of offense in a 38-3 romp over the Bobcats.