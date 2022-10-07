Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It's been an up-and-down season for both the University of Charleston and Glenville State University, which clash in a Mountain East Conference game at noon Saturday at UC Stadium in Charleston.

The Golden Eagles (2-3 overall, 2-2 MEC) lost their opener, won their second game, lost in week three, won the following week and lost 49-29 last week at Notre Dame College.