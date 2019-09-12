Urbana scored 21 unanswered points over the second and third quarters to help the Blue Knights earn a 28-20 come-from-behind victory over the University of Charleston Thursday night at UU Stadium in Urbana, Ohio.
Tremaine Ross put UC (1-1 overall, 1-1 Mountain East Conference) on the board first, hauling in a 32-yard TD pass from Brant Grisel just three minutes into the contest.
Urbana (2-0, 2-0) answered on the ensuing possession, capping a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run from W.R. Sanders.
Grisel found Ross again just four minutes later, this time for a 29-yard TD pass, before hooking up with Mike Strachan for a 28-yard score at the start of the second quarter to give UC a 20-7 edge.
Sanders plunged in the end zone from 2 yards out to trim the Blue Knights deficit to 20-14 at the break. Sanders scored on a 5-yard run midway through the third to give Urbana its first lead, and then peeled off a 68-yard scoring scamper with just over two minutes remaining in the period.
Sanders finished with 110 yards and four scores on 13 totes, and quarterback Eddie Stockett completed 19 of 28 passes for 224 yards against one interception to lead Urbana’s offense.
Grisel completed 19 of 36 passes for 236 yards and three TDs against one pick. Strachan caught 13 balls for 146 yards and a TD, and Ross recorded four catches for 74 yards and two scores for UC.
UC was limited to just 11 total rushing yards, with Urbana outgaining the Golden Eagles in total yards 396-247.