An unprecedented spring football season that was shortened by COVID-19 will hopefully not be the main storyline of the MEC’s 2021 fall football season.
West Virginia State was picked to finish fifth in the MEC’s preseason poll. The Yellow Jackets, which went 2-2 and ended its spring season with a 39-10 loss to the University of Charleston, begin their season on the road for an out of conference game against Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We feel good going into Game One,” WVSU coach John Pennington said. “We’re just ready to compete. Our team is just excited to get up and play some football.”
Shippensburg, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, did not play in 2020 as the PSAC did not have a football season and went 4-7 in 2019. Pennington said he expects Shippensburg to play with excitement after having such a long layoff.
“The got a great program, they’re in the PSAC which is a really good conference,” Pennington said. “They’ve been a playoff team. The head coach [Mark Maciejewski] has been there about 20 years. They haven’t played in two years so they’re going to be excited to play. I think we’re gonna have a great atmosphere. It’s gonna be what college football is all about.”
The Yellow Jackets are led on offense by quarterback Donovan Riddick.
In his four games last spring, Riddick was 58 of 100 in pass attempts for 605 yards in the air with four touchdowns. He is a threat on the ground, too, as he racked up 209 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Riddick is likely to be the starter again at quarterback this season.
“I’m excited to watch him,” Pennington said. “He’s had a spring season and a freshman season under his belt so I’m excited to watch him come into this full season.”
UC, which was picked to finish second in the MEC’s preseason poll and is coming off a 51-34 loss to Notre Dame last spring in the MEC title game, kicks its season off at University of Charleston Field on Sept. 9. against Fairmont State.
UC was supposed to open up its season with a week one matchup against Southern Connecticut State, but COVID caused SCSU to cancel the game, leaving UC with an open date to start the season. This also means that the Golden Eagles will not play an out of conference game this season, playing nine MEC games instead.
Regardless, UC coach Pat Kirkland thinks his team is in a good spot heading into its opener against Fairmont.
“I think we’ve had a good camp,” Kirkland said. “It was probably one of the shorter camps I can remember but we were efficient with our time and I’m excited about our group.”
Quarterback Guy Myers, a senior last season who is taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic, will be at the helm on offense. Kirkland said that there is still some competition for spots.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Kirkland said. “Everybody has some experience coming back. I feel good about Guy Myers at quarterback. He’s kind of slated himself as starter.”
Although Myers earned the starting role, Kirkland said redshirt sophomore Javonte Howard will likely see some snaps at quarterback this season.
“He’s had a tremendous camp and is throwing the ball as well as anybody,” Kirkland said. “I would foresee both those guys seeing action [Week One].”
Fairmont State comes into its matchup against the Golden Eagles having already seen live game action this season as the Falcons lost to California (Pennsylvania) 23-14 on Thursday. UC and Fairmont haven’t faced off since 2019 as the Falcons were unable to play a game in spring. Kirkland said he thinks Fairmont is a good team that will provide a challenge.
“They’re a really good team,” Kirkland said. “They’ve got some really good players. I think they had a lot of opportunities to beat a good [California] PA team. We just gotta be ready and do what we do.”
Both coaches expressed their happiness as they are approaching what will hopefully be the first normal season since 2019.
“Our whole football team is locked in on trying to find ways to make the team better and win,” Pennington said. “it’s kind of a nice getaway from the previous 18 months. It is nice. It feels normal. It feels like we’re getting back to a normal football season.”
“I think the ability to have something to look forward to — to practice for, to work for — and getting back to semi-normalcy has been great,” Kirkland said. “When you couple that with the University of Charleston mandating the vaccine has been a blessing.”