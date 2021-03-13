West Virginia State University used a staunch defensive effort to pull out a 38-13 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan in both teams’ Mountain East Conference opener Saturday afternoon at Lakin Field in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets limited the Bobcats to 29 rushing yards and 192 total yards to set the defensive tone, while on offense D’Ante Jones scored four touchdowns.
“I think our team and everyone was just excited to get out here,” said fourth-year Yellow Jackets coach John Pennington. “I wanted to see a connected family on this team, everyone just communicating and cheering each other on. That’s what our program is all about.
“We did an excellent job of making adjustments. I wanted to see us be tough both physically and mentally in this first game.”
Led by five returning seniors who earned All-MEC honors in 2019, State hopes to live up to high expectations this spring.
The Yellow Jackets came into the game off a successful 7-4 season in 2019 — the most recent MEC season after the 2020 fall season was wiped out by COVID-19, pushing the schedule back to the spring. WVSU was picked to finish a close second in the MEC’s South Division Pre-season Coaches Poll. The winner of the North Division will play the South Division winner for the MEC championship.
In their last meeting played in Buckhannon on Oct. 26, 2019, State needed three scores in the final minutes to eke out an exciting 39-36 win in what turned out to be a back-and-forth offensive showdown. State would go on to finish out the season by playing in the conference championship game, falling to Notre Dame College.
On Saturday, the Bobcats opened the contest with a 68-yard kickoff return by senior Kenny Lewis to the State 22-yard line. However, State’s defense, anchored by linebacker Dustin Crouser and eight more seniors held and took over on downs.
After taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Jones, WVSU’s second quarter was highlighted by big plays. State’s freshman cornerback Jakar Tucker found the ball bounce into his hands on a punt as he was trying to get away from it and he returned it 70 yards for a score to put his team up 14-0.
Down two scores, Wesleyan methodically moved downfield and scored on a 1-yard plunge by Mason Brubeck. Answering back, the Yellow Jackets used two consecutive 26-yard strikes from sophomore quarterback Donovan Riddick to receiver Luke Gadson that eventually led to a 39-yard field goal by senior kicker Martin Ahlstrom to put State up 17-7.
The Bobcats’ Devin Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to pull Wesleyan back to within three points at 17-14.
The second half saw the Yellow Jackets’ defense begin to control the trenches and the game. The Wesleyan offense simply could not muster any rushing game.
“Our fall camp helped us tremendously. Hats off to our defensive line. We look forward to the next game,” said Crouser.
Jones added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and scored twice in the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Riddick and another 1-yard run. Jones finished the afternoon with 70 rushing yards on 16 carries and Riddick added another 57 yards on 10 carries to complement his 13-of-26 passing for 199 yards.
The Bobcats’ Briar Wilfong led his team’s efforts on 17-of-33 passing for 163 yards.
“We were replacing a lot of guys from last year up front and for a lot of these guys it was their first college start,” said second-year Bobcat head coach Tony Testa, a Parkersburg native who assumed duties after coaching Wesleyan’s offensive linemen. “It was one of those things where everything bad that could happen happened. We just need to take a long hard look at what we’re doing.”
State is at home again next Saturday, hosting Concord. Wesleyan will travel to new MEC member University of North Carolina-Pembroke.